Bearcats’ frontline has a football problem in Alabama





Compare the grids Alabama football and the Cincinnati Bearcats is hampered by a lack of reference points. The competition the two teams faced in 2021 was drastically different. It’s so different that it’s almost useless to use statistics as a measurement. The Bearcats have advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals, largely on a one-game basis. That game, a road win at Notre Dame is not unimportant. At the same time, the eternal story of the Fighting Irish is overrated. In the early October match in South Bend, the Irish attack was not fully developed. Three overturns in the first half buried Brian Kelly’s team in too deep a hole for an Irish offensive recovery. NCAA stats suggest the Cincinnati offensive line is a better-than-average group. There was a moment in November when both Cincinnati and Alabama were on the Joe Moore Award watch list of 20 teams. Neither team advanced to the semifinalist group for choosing college football’s best offensive line unit. The award only goes back to 2015, but has a solid judging committee, including Cole Cubelic and Barrett Jones. Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia were three of the teams chosen as semifinalists. Neither Alabama Football nor Cincinnatti advanced. Kentucky was one of the four finalists and the winner was Michigan. Different schedules and changing blocking orders make it difficult to judge the performance of individual offensive linemen. What can be compared is the talent level of the players as recruits. A lot of effort is put into assessing recruits, but it’s nowhere near a scientific approach. There are many 5-star busts, as well as 3-star and even non-star recruits who grow into great football players. In general, hiring rankings are a solid indicator of how well a future college player will perform. Alabama Football and Cincinnati rosters very different The 2021 Alabama Football roster is full of former highly regarded recruits. The same cannot be said of Cincinnati. Below is a list of the Bearcats; two-deep offensive line unit and their classifications as recruits. Bearcats Tackles James Tunstall; 2 stars in 2017 class and No. 2,619 player overall

John Williams; 3 Star in the class of 2020 and number 1,662 player overall

Dylan O’Quinn; 3-Star in 2018 class and No. 2,146 player overall (as a tight end)

Cam Jones was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019 – as a quarterback Bearcats Guards Jeremy Cooper; 3 stars in 2018 class and No. 1,493 player overall

Colin Woodside; 3 stars in 2018 class and No. 2,059 player overall

Lorenz Metz; 3 stars in the class of 2018 and player No.952 overall

Vincent McConnell; 3 stars in 2017 class and No. 1,856 player overall Bearcats Centers Jake Renfro; 3 stars in the class of 2020 and No. 2,174 player overall

Gavin Gerhardt; 3 stars in the class of 2020 and number 1,164 player overall All player rankings in this post are from the 247Sport composite. Whether it’s Cincinnati’s hasty attack or sack Desmond Ridder, the Crimson Tide front seven is meant to feast on Cincinnati’s offensive line.

