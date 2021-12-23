Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu, Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka in the best tennis moments of 2021

What were the standout moments from the 2021 season?

From the chaotic quarantine situation in Australia to the curfew/non-curfew of the French Open and Novak Djokovic’s historic Calendar Slam bid, it’s been a year of great matches, drama and incidents.

With the 2022 season fast approaching, we look back on some of the most memorable occasions from the past 12 months…

Emotions run high in Tokyo

Whenever the Olympics take place, there are always the same questions surrounding tennis: How much do the medals mean to players?

For some players, the Olympics will never be as important as the four majors; for others there is nothing better than playing for your country.

Tokyo’s strict Covid-19 protocols this summer, plus the tight schedule, ensured the tennis event never drew all of them of the best players in the world, but those who were there showed how much it meant to them.

It meant so much to Djokovic representing Serbia that he chose to play singles and mixed doubles, a decision that may have backfired as he lost in the singles semi-finals and then retired from doubles with an injury. . He was clearly gutted not to win a medal, but emotions were at the other end of the scale for Alexander Zverev, who was in tears after stunned Djokovic, and Belinda Bencic, who said they would probably never win gold before Switzerland would surpass. Pablo Carreno Busta also looked overjoyed to beat Djokovic and win a bronze medal for Spain.

The Olympics may not be at the top of everyone’s priority list, but they offer some special moments for those who do attend.

Barty saves match point, starts to win point

How different it would have been for Ashleigh Barty this year.

After Barty decided to leave Australia for the entire season, Barty’s first stop was the Miami Open, her first overseas tournament in over a year. The journey from Brisbane took nearly 50 hours and Barty arrived to ask if she deserved to be number 1, having not played for most of the past year while Naomi Osaka had won two Grand Slam titles.

Ashleigh Barty Image Credit: Getty Images

Barty recently admitted that she was upset by the questions about her position and determined to prove her point in Miami. But her tournament nearly came to an end in the first round when she left a match point against Kristina Kucova, the world No. 149. Barty saved the match point by putting away a weak serve for a winner, then scrambled back from 0-40 in the next game to win the match.

Barty would win the Miami Open, paving the way for a strong clay-court season and then a second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. She finished 2021 with five titles to her name and is the WTA Player of the Year, but if she hadn’t saved a match point against Kucova, the season might have turned out differently.

Osaka withdraws from French Open

Naomi Osaka put her mental health first at the French Open when she announced she would not participate in press conferences.

I am writing this to say that I will not be doing any press at Roland Garros, said the four-time Grand Slam champion. I have often felt that people have no respect for the mental health of athletes and this is true when I see or participate in a press conference. We used to sit there and ask questions that we’ve been asked several times before or ask questions that bring doubt to our mind and I’m just not going to subject myself to people who doubt me.

Osaka’s statement was a big moment for her and a big moment for tennis.

While she was largely supported by fellow sports star girl, so are you. Your life is yours to live, was the response of Venus Williams. There were others who said it was part of the job and that Osaka should be required to attend press conferences. The Grand Slam tournaments felt this way when they released a joint statement threatening Osaka with disqualification and a ban from future events if she didn’t reverse her decision.

It didn’t come to that when Osaka decided to withdraw from the tournament for her match in the second round. Since then she has barely played and it will be fascinating to see what she looks like when she returns to the tour full time.

Will her announcement in Paris be a pivotal point in her career and a changing moment for the way press conferences are run?

Djokovics Calendar Slam

It didn’t have the perfect ending for Djokovic, but his bid for the Calendar Slam was the dominant storyline in men’s tennis for two-thirds of the season.

It was a feat no male player had accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969 and Djokovic seemed to be getting better and better as he went from major to major. In Melbourne, he was pushed close several times and was nearly undone by an abdominal injury; in Paris he had to endure two matches of four sets and came twice from two sets, also in the final; then at Wimbledon he eased to the title before losing just two sets.

Seeing his Golden Slam chances come to an end in Tokyo a month earlier at the US Open, the pressure was evident throughout and he eventually fell to the final hurdle. The fact that he made it this far should not be forgotten, and his tears at the end made it even more important.

Raducanus US Open wins

June 2021: WTA Tour Debut.

September 2021: Grand Slam Champion.

Will Emma Raducanus’s US Open ever not seem like such an almighty shock?

Raducanus ran for the title in New York, 11 games from the start of qualifying to the award ceremony without dropping a set, has never been done before and probably won’t be done for a long time.

Emma Raducanu – US Open 2021 Image Credit: Getty Images

It’s hard to tell when winning the tournament seemed like a possibility. Now when I look back at the way Raducanu played and her composure in beating higher-ranking and much more experienced players, it should have been clear that she had a strong chance from the way she rolled through the first week. But even then, few could have predicted that she would pass the tests against 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic and 17th-seeded Maria Sakkari so easily to reach the final.

The way she upped her game in the final stages of the tournament and kept her nerves in check as the world watched in the final – was so impressive and suggests there’s a lot more in store for the British number one.

Curfew? Which curfew?

It was one of the most bizarre times of the year to see fans in the stands watching the quarterfinals of Djokovic’s French Open against Matteo Berretini, and 20 minutes after 11pm they were all gone due to the nationwide curfew.

The decision to kick out the crowd was not well received and it seemed inevitable that the same would happen two days later when Djokovic faced Rafael Nadal in the semi-finals as the match started in the evening.

But this time, the supporters continued to cheer rather than cheer as it was announced that they would be allowed to stay outside the curfew to watch the end of the game.

In agreement with the public authorities, the match will be able to end with the spectators, it is a tolerance allowed given the completely exceptional nature of the circumstances, said the announcer at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It was certainly a game that deserved a packed stadium, as Djokovic came through in four sets to defeat the defending champions and reach the final.

Roger Federers returns to action

Rarely, if ever, can an ATP 250 race have been so anticipated as when Roger Federer made his long-awaited return to the tour in Doha in February.

All eyes were on Federer to see how he performed, if he moved freely, if his game was still the same, if this could really be the start of a comeback that led to a Grand Slam win at Wimbledon. It was Federers’ first game in 405 days since the 2020 Australian Open and it turned out he was unsure of the shot clock time and had to get his own towel, both fairly new additions to the tour.

His performance was encouraging as he fought his way through to defeat Dan Evans in three sets. Federer described himself as incredibly happy with the match, but was unable to take another win in his next appearance as he lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Roger Federer in Doha 2021 Image Credit: Getty Images

Australian Open chaos

Where to start with the 2021 Australian Open?

A three-week delay, harsh quarantine rules, players stuck in hotels for 21 days, mice invading rooms, rooms turned into training centers, complaints from locals, complaints about the food, Nick Kyrgios calling Novak Djokovic a tool, rushing regular warm-up events, a five-day lockdown during the event.

It was one of the most unique tennis tournaments in history. Let’s hope things go smoother in January.

