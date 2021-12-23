Durfee hoop teams fall to Fairhaven, SB hockey remains undefeated





FALL RIVER Wednesday was not the night of the boys basketball team of Durfee. The Hilltoppers dropped their first game of the season, falling at home to non-league opponent Attleboro, 69-58, at BMC Durfee High School. Jeyden Espinal led all scorers for Durfee (2-1) with 21 points. Jaden Lewis added 15 points and Owen Nowacki came in with 10 points. Durfee hosts the Skip Karam tournament, which starts on Tuesday. GIRLS BASKETBALL Attleboro 73, Durfee 45 The Lady Hilltoppers dropped their second game in a row and fell for non-league opponent Attleboro. Mackenzie Carreiro led the way for Durfee (1-2) with a 13-point team. Teammate Mya Hayes-Paulette scored 11 points. Fairhaven 39, Westport 38 The Lady Wildcats left a close game on the road against Fairhaven. Korynne Holden led Westport (0-2) with a team-high 13 points and four steals. Lilly Pichette had nine points, four rebounds, asteal and twoblocks. Sarah Carney scored seven points, six rebounds and a steal. HOCKEY Somerset Berkley 5, Greater New Bedford 1 The Raiders remain undefeated this season after beating Greater New Bedford. SB (3-0-0) will receive Apponequet next Wednesday. Bishop Rod 4, Southeast/WB/BP 0 The Spartans beat Southeast/WB/BP away at home. Jack Jedrey and Justin Gouveia each scored two goals for Stang in the win. Brayden Bennett and Matt Dore combine for the shutout in the net. GIRLS HOCKEY Bishop Stan 6, St. Joseph Prep. 1 The Lady Spartans defeated St. Joesph Prep. on the road. Isabella Batista led the way for Stang with two goals and an assist. Mikayla Brightman scored two goals, while AdelineYoungclaus and Kacey Curran (first goal in high school) each finished with a goal. Jordan Theriault, Lexi Yost and Emily Curran each provided a few assists. Jenna Nogueira and Sophia Babineau each provided an assist. BOYS INSIDE TRACK Joseph Case 60, Bourne 21 The Cardinals defeated league opponent Bourne. Joey Garell was a double winner for Case in the 55 dash and the high jump. Ethan Gonsalves also won two events in themile and 1000. Other winners were Cullen Byrne (hurdles) and Demetre Baltas (2 miles). The 4×400 relay team of Cooper Khoury, Kyron Nell, Baylor Thacker and Cam Burgess finished first. INNER TRACK GIRLS Joseph Case 55, Bourne 26 The Lady Cardinals defeated competition opponent Bourne. Hannah Santos equaled a school record (5′) in the high jump. Other winners include Olivia Silva (shot put), Jenna Benfeito (55), Kaelyn Lecomte (hurdles), Hannah Storm (1000) and Ashlyn Byrnes (2 miles). The 4×400 relay team of Emma Normand, Storm, Byrnes and Skye Dupre also won first place. Wednesday December 22 high school results BOYS BASKETBALL diman vs. Westport, ppd Attleboro 69, Durfee 58 GIRL BASKETBALL diman vs. Westport, ppd Attleboro 73, Durfee 45 Fairhaven 39, Westport 38 HOCKEY Bishop Stang 4, Southeast 0 Somerset Berkley 5, Greater New Bedford 1 GIRLS HOCKEY Bishop Stang 6, St. Joseph Prep. 1 TRACK BOYS: Joseph Case 60, Bourne 21 GIRLS: Joseph Case 56, Bourne 26 Herald News and sports editor Steven Sanchez of Taunton Daily Gazette can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

