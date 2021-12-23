Business news | Stock and Stock Market News | Financial news













































Search for quotes, news, NAVs of mutual funds Medplus Health INE804L01022, MEDPLUS, 543427

CE Info System INE0BV301023, MAPMYINDIA, 543425

TataTeleservice INE517B01013, TTML, 532371

Yes Bank INE528G01035, YESBANK, 532648

Vodafone idea INE669E01016, IDEA, 532822

















Search for quotes, news, NAVs of mutual funds Medplus Health INE804L01022, MEDPLUS, 543427

CE Info System INE0BV301023, MAPMYINDIA, 543425

TataTeleservice INE517B01013, TTML, 532371

Yes Bank INE528G01035, YESBANK, 532648

Vodafone idea INE669E01016, IDEA, 532822























From a broader perspective, GEPL Capital’s Karan Pai believes the index could consolidate between the 17,600 and 16,400 levels.

Exclusive:-

, Sensex 435 – Handy 17900

, Sensex 600 , ?

Bazaar IPO Refund Policy: ?

5

Kafel Khan: FRG. ,

,

SBI post office? –

Nykaa IPO:,

YES Effects Q2, ?

MSCI,

Kangana Ranaut: , ?

GCA Launch: GCA, DGCA 298

, 4% , ?

80 Trending News



Name Price Change % Chg sbic 461.80 5.95 1.31 India Bulls Hsg 224.10 1.35 0.61 ntpc 124.55 2.00 1.63 rec 132.55 3.35 2.59 AFTER AFTER YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score more runs this ipl? COMMENTS Thank you for voting AFTER Sanju Samson

Shubman Gill Lack of clarity in Nifty had led to a bearish bias that eventually led to the violation of many t… Lack of clarity in Nifty had led to a bearish bias that eventually led to the breach of much touted supports around 17000 for a while. The inability of the trends to revive since then has put pressure on general markets. Despite low stocks…

Gold moved higher and hovered near a three-week high hit in the previous session as fears of… Gold prices rose higher, hovering near a three-week hit in the previous session, as fears of the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant boosted the metal’s appeal as a safe haven. Asian stock markets fell and oil prices fell as the…

Global inflation fears drag markets conveniently below 17,000 The markets witnessed a strong sell-off during the week and the Nifty broke through the psychological level of 17,000 while Bank Nifty dropped below 36,000. FII’s relentless sales kept markets under pressure amid inflation concerns below g…

Global markets are heading towards the Christmas holidays. The rupee opened slightly lower at the level of 76.14 after receiving indications of the weaker domestic market trading in the red on mounting fears of the omicron virus. Local unit is down more than 1 percent from last week after the US Federal Reserve doubled…

Optimism in global markets helped Nifty close above 17,000; intraday movement was jerky and… We will be discussing TRADE SUMMARY where all the transactions discussed in this letter are summarized in one place. BANK NIFTY finds resistance around 35500 and closed without much change. We may have a trading opportunity soon. We will… IPO Snapshot Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size: Problem opened Problem Close No outstanding issues available. Equity Issue price Offer date: Offer open Close offer Listing Gain % CMP Current profit % Metro brands 500 22-12 436.00 493.55 -1.29 481.60 -3.68 CE Info System 1033 21-12 1581.00 1394.55 35 1,458.70 41.21 shriram prop 118 20-12 94.00 99.40 -15.76 90.35 -23.43 Rategain Travel 425 17-12 364.80 340.50 -19.88 382.60 -9.98 Scheme fund class Info order form Free date Closing date No NFO details available. Equity Type Issue price Size of the problem Lot size: Subscription Problem opened Problem Close CE Info Syst View Profile IPO 1 1039.61 0 154.71 09-12 13-12 Metro Brands View Profile IPO 485 1376.63 0 3.64 10-12 14-12 Nupur Rec View Profile SME IPO 60 34.2 0 13-12 15-12 Foce India View Profile SME IPO 225 29.03 0 13-12 17-12 chat box

Ajay Jain CEO, ajayastromoneyguru Dec 27 – 2:00 PM What do stars predict?

Business Price stock Recommendation SRF 2331.00 Trade in the spotlight | What should investors do now with SRF, India Cements, Birlasoft and Motherson Sumi Systems? mind tree 4591.90 Hot Stocks | Here’s Why You Should Buy Mindtree And Sell Axis Bank Short-Term HCL Tech 1227.30 Hot Stocks | Here’s why HCL Technologies, Wipro, Asian Paints can deliver 12% short-term return NALCO 103.75 Trade in the spotlight | What should you do now with NALCO, Godrej Consumer Products, Metropolis Healthcare and Indus Towers? HIL 4386.55 Hyderabad Industries: Stock hits a soft patch, time to add?

chat box

Ajay Jain CEO, ajayastromoneyguru Dec 27 – 2:00 PM What do stars predict? Company action

Company Name agenda No AGM/EGM available

Business Ratio Ex-bonus Vaxtex 2:3 27-12-2021



Business Ratio FV Ex-rights Rights details are currently not available.

Company Name Last price Change Market capitalization Net sales Net profit Assets









country = india page generated = 2021-12-24 00:31:08

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/cricket/rohit-sharma-enters-nfts-cricket-metaverse-7859791.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos