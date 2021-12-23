Small but messy Blackhawks hockey squad hopes for ice success







HPT-Blackhawks-122221 HOULTON, Maine — December 22, 2021 — Krayton Hogan of the Houlton-Hodgdon-Southern Aroostook-Katahdin Blackhawks skates in recent practice. (Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times) HOULTON, Maine — December 22, 2021 — Krayton Hogan of the Houlton-Hodgdon-Southern Aroostook-Katahdin Blackhawks skates in recent practice. (Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times) A new head coach, with a proven track record on the ice, is cautiously optimistic for this year’s Houlton-Hodgdon-Southern Aroostook-Katahdin hockey team. HOULTON, Maine — A new head coach, with a proven track record on the ice, is cautiously optimistic for this year’s Houlton-Hodgdon-Southern Aroostook-Katahdin hockey team. Karl Enroth, a 10-year veteran of coaching successful teams at Camden Hills, may have a smaller squad than he’s normally used to, but that doesn’t stop him from pushing his players to perform at their best on the ice. I want the team to play hard, play smart, collaborate and have fun, said Enroth. Members of the 2021-22 Blackhawk squad include seniors Kurtis Reynolds, Josh McGillicuddy, Alex Dunn, Caydon Campbell, John Cumming, Dominick Schools and Ciaran Johnson; juniors Riley Fitzpatrick and Elijah Neureuther; sophomore Konnor Lynds, Kanyun McNinch, Zach Hoops, Garrett Fitzpatrick, and Dawson Cole; and freshmen Krayton Hogan, Ryker Forbush and Jack Hodgkins. Reynolds will miss the entire season after a torn ACL during the football season, while Dunn is expected to miss two or three weeks with a PCL injury but should be able to return later in the season. COVID-19 has already proved problematic for the Blackhawks. After the pre-season John Bapst Holiday Face-Off tournament, we had two players who tested positive and those who didn’t sign up for pool testing also had to be quarantined, Enroth said. This meant that for most of the training sessions for the season, we only had seven hockey players practicing. The players seem excited about the chance to play a full regular season, and to be honest they don’t like wearing masks while playing, but that goes for all teams. As far as I know, all hockey players play despite wearing a mask. The coach said goalkeeping should be one of the Blackhawks’ strengths this season. Enroth added that some of the areas he hopes to improve with the squad this season are improved team attitude, focus and discipline. Playing sporty, yet maintaining an aggressive style of play, is another mission for the team. Smart use of checking and playing strong team defense are other goals. I want to sharpen the saw in terms of offensive skills and transitional attack options, he added. Improved special team play on power play and penalty kills is key. Enroth is assisted by former varsity coach Tony Marino and Serenna Fitzpatrick. Thanks for reading your 4 free articles this month. To continue reading and support local, national journalism, subscribe.

