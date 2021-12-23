Bowlers Payne and Garton named in England T20 squad against West Indies | England cricket team





England have designated a roster of 16 players for their T20 matches in the West Indies next month, with Eoin Morgan leading a group of 11 players who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in November. With Chris Silverwood on the job, Paul Collingwood will coach the team in the five-game series to be played in Barbados from January 22-30. Marcus Trescothick, the former England batting partner of Collingwoods, will join the squad as an assistant coach. There are two previously uncapped players in Gloucestershires David Payne and Sussexs George Garton, both left arm seamen. Garton was called up to England’s one-day squad to face India in the summer but did not play. Phil Salt, who made his England debut in the ODI series with Pakistan last summer, could also make his T20 arc. Despite the absence of T20 regulars Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan, all with Australia’s Ashes party, the squad is still relying heavily on the players who lost to New Zealand in the UAE World Cup semi-finals . The next T20 World Cup will take place in Australia next October, and Morgan has hinted that this could be his last assignment as England captain. quick guide Malan: White-ball success can lift England in Ashes Show Dawid Malan believes England can reinvigorate their Ashes campaign by tapping into the mindset that fueled their success in white-ball cricket. When the sides met in the T20 World Cup just weeks before the Ashes, England ran home with eight wickets from 50 unused balls as Jos Buttler spent a century bludgeoning against a well-known bowling attack made up of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell starc. The fearless aggressive methods that transformed England into a gold-standard limited-overs operation in cricket under Eoin Morgan – they are world champions in ODIs and world numbers in T20s – can hardly be transferred to the five-day format, but Malan feels there are useful lessons about how to face their rivals. “The boys are hurting after our performance in the last two games. They realize we haven’t been good enough in all facets of the game,” he said. “When we talk to all the guys everyone is up for the challenge, everyone is really eager to take on the Australians. We do it in white-ball cricket, we compete and there are a lot of the white-ball players in this group too. “Hopefully we can get that mindset and not just go into our shells to survive, but really try to bring the game to them. The guys still want to win the series. I know it’s a long way to go, But we have to get it right and play our best cricket to get ourselves back in the series.” Thanks for your feedback. We have selected a strong squad with serious punching power and a balanced attack as we begin preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, said Collingwood. The next World Cup is in less than a year and there will be more opportunities for the squad in the absence of the players who are with Ashes’ squad. I have fond memories of winning a World Cup in Barbados and I am really looking forward to going back there with this squad to take on a very good West Indies who will test all aspects of our skills. English T20 squad against the West Indies Eoin Morgan (Middlesex captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/dec/23/bowlers-payne-garton-named-in-england-t20-cricket-to-face-west-indies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos