College Football Playoff Announces What Happens When Teams Can’t Play Due to COVID-19





As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the country, the College Football Playoff Announced several new promotions ahead of the postseason, as the omicron variant remains an issue. The changes were made on Tuesday at the recommendation of the executive committee during a video conference. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowls will be rescheduled no later than one week after the scheduled date of the respective bowl game if a postponement is necessary. If it cannot be moved within that time frame, the match will be considered a no-contest. This year’s Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for January 1 between Notre Dame and Oklahoma State, while the Peach Bowl will be played on December 30 by Michigan State and Pitt. The semifinals of the playoffs have similar procedures. If a team cannot play, that team loses and the other team advances to the national championship. If both teams were unable to play one semi-final, it would be considered a no-contest and the winner of the other semi-final would be crowned as the 2022 national champions. If both teams were unable to participate in one semi-final, it would be considered a no-contest, and if the other semi-final had one team unable to play, then that team would be forfeited and the last remaining team that could play would be called 2022 national champions. For the national championship scheduled for January 10, it would be a little different. If it is determined that a team is not available to participate in the match after the semi-finals, the match may be rescheduled no later than January 14. and the other team would win the national title. However, if both teams were unable to play within the specific time frame, the 2022 league title would be vacated. Needless to say, teams that do everything they can to keep their players safe have the best chance of winning this year’s national title. Some other minor changes have also been made to reduce the chance of a COVID-19 outbreak. Teams are required to show up at bowl locations only two days before match day, as opposed to the usual five days. Events on game sites are now optional for players, staff and band members. And media access to all coaches and players will be virtual. More college football:

