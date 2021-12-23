obituary of Darlene Hard | Tennis

For a tennis player with such a high performance, Darlene Hard, who passed away at the age of 85, never really deserved her. In an era that began with the domination of Louise Brough and Doris Hart and continued through outstanding champions such as Althea Gibson, Margaret Smith Court and Maria Bueno, Hard’s remarkable record of winning 21 grand slam titles has three in singles, 13 in doubles. and five in mixed doubles tended to get lost amid the burning headlines its rivals drew.

A cheerful, funny personality off the field, Hard was a tenacious force on it. In the days when top male players automatically played doubles and mixed, her choice of partners was a clear sign of the respect with which she was held. Yes, I think she just came to ask me if I wanted to play with her at Wimbledon, said Rod Laver. I’d seen her play and how well she served and volleyed, which we all did at the time, so I thought I’d give it a try, although I never really considered myself a doubles player.

The partnership clicked and they won consecutive Wimbledon titles in 1959 and 1960 and added the French title at Roland Garros in 1961. I served first, but then I more or less let her go on, Laver said. She volleyed so well I knew we had good net protection.

Roy Emerson, another great Australian champion of the era who won countless titles in doubles but mostly avoided mixed titles (because I never liked targeting the girl), gave an insight into what makes a successful mixed doubles team. The female player has to be brave and good enough to take anything the men throw at her, Emerson said. It was clear that Darlene was strong enough to do that and of course she was a dominant force in women’s doubles.

Billie Jean King, who occasionally took lessons from Hard when growing up in Southern California, called her the best doubles player of her generation, and only her record at the U.S. Championships would support that claim. Hard appeared in seven consecutive Forest Hills doubles finals between 1957 and 1963, winning five of them. Before that, she had won her first Grand Slam title with Beverly Fleitz at Roland Garros in 1955, before winning again two years later in Paris with Britain’s Shirley Bloomer by her side.

Darlene Hard, left, and Althea Gibson with the women’s doubles trophy at the 1957 Wimbledon Championships. Gibson defeated Hard to win the women’s singles title that year. Photo: Reg Burkett/Getty Images

Hard’s singles success peaked in the early 1960s when she defeated Mexico’s Yola Ramrez in the 1960 Roland Garros final and added the US title with a thrilling 6-4, 10-12, 6-4 win at Bueno in September and defended her title on the Forest Hills grass in 1961 by beating Briton Ann Haydon.

But by then her career was inextricably linked to that of Gibson, the first black player of both sexes to win a grand slam title. In 1957, Gibson justified her controversial inclusion in the Wimbledon draw by beating Hard to win the women’s singles title. Plowing a lonely groove in a discriminatory world, Gibson had found it difficult to find doubles partners in a game of lily white and the year before at Wimbledon it had led Angela Buxton, a British Jew who knew all about discrimination, to question her. to become her partner. They won the title and in 1957 Hard, who filled Buxton’s shoes, helped Gibson defend her double crown.

That year, Gibson would win the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles, beating Hard in straight sets in the final. Either by design or simply because the gesture suited her generous personality, the blond Californian planted a big kiss on Gibson’s cheek during the Center Court ceremony. It would pass without comment now, but in the 1950s, the kiss made quite a statement.

Hard turned pro in 1967 as the era of Open Tennis loomed, spending a lot of time coaching near her home in Montebello, California, where she was born. Both her parents loved sports and her mother, Ruth, played tennis and taught her at the local courts. Darlene attended nearby Pomona College with ideas to study medicine, but after her success on the tennis tour, after retirement she taught tennis at local clubs and opened two tennis shops.

In 1981, she was offered a job at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She worked on the production and design side of USC’s student newspaper, the Daily Trojan, and stayed for 35 years. Except for Roy Emersons’ daughter, Heidi, who wrote for the college newspaper, few knew about her tennis achievements.

Hard’s brief marriage to Richard Waggoner ended in divorce. She is survived by her sister, Claire.