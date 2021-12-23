Mac’s hockey tournament in Calgary canceled again due to concerns about COVID-19





A Calgary hockey tournament featuring teams from Canada, the US and Europe has been canceled. The Mac’s U18AAA Tournament, scheduled for Monday, has been canceled for the second year in a row. The 2021 tournament was expected to be the largest yet, with 30 teams on the roster. Organizers say there were several reasons for the cancellation, including advice from the provincial government, teams unable to attend, volunteers withdrew due to concerns over COVID-19 safety and the possibility that young players could be trapped. are in Calgary if they test positive for COVID-19. “It’s pretty devastating that it’s been canceled all of a sudden,” said Brent Harrison, head coach of the U18 AAA Calgary Buffaloes. He says the cancellation means his players will miss out on important exposure to scouts. “It’s something these kids have looked forward to, you know, all their lives, the players they grew up with going to watch this tournament, watch their older brothers, watch friends,” he said. The tournament’s general manager, Jesse Hale, says he’s doing what he can to make up for those missed opportunities by sending clips to various scouts to get players on their radar. He is also looking into moving the event with all 30 teams to April. “Hopefully in four months we’ll be in a better place. And of course I don’t have a crystal ball, but that’s the commitment we want to make,” he said. The Macs U18AAA Tournament Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Macs U18AAA Tournament presented by @circlekcan. See below for the full statement. Refunds for all tickets/passes purchased for the event will be processed immediately. pic.twitter.com/ToraNIhtJ3 —@MacsTournament “It’s definitely a priority for us. I can’t promise the event will happen, but I can promise we’ll do everything we can to make it happen.” The Alberta government announced Tuesday that from December 24, locations with more than 1,000 people will be 50 percent occupied. For locations with a capacity of 500 to 1,000 people, the limit is 500 people. No food or drink may be consumed at these locations. Prime Minister Jason Kenney said at a news conference on Tuesday that these changes will apply to NHL games, as well as the 2022 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships starting on Boxing Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/macs-hockey-tournament-calgary-canada-1.6296056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos