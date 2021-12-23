Kent Street Center Activities End For Christmas – Peace Arch News





Many of Kent Street Center’s activity groups take a short break during the holidays and return in the first week of January. Snooker, carpet bowling and table tennis continue over the Christmas break. Contact the center for what hours/days these groups will meet or view our membership activity schedule at whiterockcity.ca/seniors. • Bring your grandchildren to the Centennial Arena for a fun afternoon of ice skating. Christmas Holiday skates run Monday through Friday, December 20-31, 12:30pm-2:30pm. Check out whiterockcity.ca/skate • Are you new to sewing or do you need a refresher course? Learn everything about your sewing machine, from threading it to identifying tricky fabrics to choosing the best sewing ideas. Join Diana Counsell for a one day workshop on Saturday 8th January at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register or online at whiterockcity.ca/register • If you still don’t like coming back to a personal recreation class, why not learn something on Zoom? Starting Tuesday, January 25, join Sylvia Taylor for a six-week program of writing compelling stories from your life memoirs to share with your family and friends. Call 604-541-2199 to register or online at whiterockcity.ca/register. • Learn the basics of watercolor at the White Rock Community Center. This fun and interactive evening class starts on Tuesday 18 January and lasts eight weeks. Demonstrations, hands-on painting, individual feedback and an encouraging environment will support you in developing your skills. This class is perfect for those with little or no watercolor painting experience. Call 604-541-2199 to register or online at whiterockcity.ca/register • Don’t forget to visit the City of White Rock’s new winter lighting on the waterfront in Memorial Park. Bright Walk in White Rock runs until February 15, 2022. • For the latest on all White Rock recreation and culture programs and activities, subscribe to the Rec and Culture BEAT. This newsletter will be sent to you by e-mail every two months. Sign up today at whiterockcity.ca/newsletter Happy Holidays from the staff at the Kent Street Activity Center. Please note that on December 29, 30 and 31 the center will be closed on December 25, 26, 27, 28, 1, 2, 3 January with limited opening hours (9am – 1pm). The Kent Street Activity Center, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to those 55 years of age or older. New members are welcome. For more information about activities, programs, and volunteer opportunities, call the Center at 604-541-2231. ColumnSeniors

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peacearchnews.com/community/seniors-scene-kent-street-centre-activities-winding-down-over-christmas/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos