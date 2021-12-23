Penn State women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose retires after 43 seasons, leaves with seven league titles, 1,330 wins





Penn State women’s volleyball coach Russ Rose retired Thursday after 43 years with the Nittany Lions program and 1,330 career wins — the most in NCAA Division I history. Rose led Penn State to seven NCAA titles — including four straight from 2007 to 2010 — and 41 NCAA tournaments. He won more than 85% of his games, won at least 30 games 28 times in a season, and coached four National Players of the Year and 112 All-Americans. His 2008 and 2009 teams went undefeated in consecutive seasons as part of a 109-game winning streak. Penn State coach Russ Rose has retired after leading his team to every NCAA women’s volleyball tournament. Joshua Weisberg/Icon Sportswire Rose, 68, will serve in an advisory capacity in Penn State’s athletic department. “While I have decided to retire, it has been a pleasure for me to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women’s volleyball program for the past 43 seasons,” Rose said in a statement. “My time here has given my family and me many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all the assistants who have helped shape the culture and the success of the program.” Rose’s teams have won 106 NCAA tournament games—the most of any team since the organization began sponsoring the sport in 1981. His teams have never won less than 21 games in a season. “He is one of the greatest coaches of all time because everything he did, he did it his way and never deviated from it,” said Oregon State coach Terry Liskevych, who also coached the US women’s national team. “He has been invaluable to the sport of volleyball and a coach that every coach can learn from. Penn State volleyball under Russ was a program everyone wanted to emulate, and he leaves a legacy that extends beyond the field. going down as one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport.” Rose is also a sought after clinician and has a long line of former assistants who have led top programs. “Congratulations to Russ Rose on a phenomenal career at Penn State and decades of tremendous impact on students, staff and the community,” said Sandy Barbour, Penn State sports director. “He has been a mainstay of our community for more than four decades and will be long remembered for raising the profile of women’s volleyball not only at Penn State but nationally.” Assistant coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley will act as interim head coach. Penn State said it will conduct a nationwide search to replace Rose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/college-sports/story/_/id/32929902/penn-state-women-volleyball-coach-russ-rose-retires-43-seasons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos