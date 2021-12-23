Cherry Cricket Opens 3rd Subway Restaurant in Denver | Business





Owners of Cherry Cricket, the beloved burger and beer joint that has been a staple of Cherry Creek since 1945, closed the deal on Thursday at a third location in Littleton by purchasing a building there. The new restaurant, 819 W. Littleton Blvd., is located about a mile east of downtown Littleton on the site of the old Crestwood restaurant off Huron Street. It is being built by the Breckenridge-Wynkoop Restaurant Group. We were delighted to bring our quirkiness at the Cricket to this location, said Alex Bunn, vice president of brand strategy. It already has a lot of its own personality. The 6,400-square-foot detached building is surrounded by trees and has a pond, fountain and walkway. Loopnet recently lowered the sale price to $1.5 million. It has also been the Italian restaurant Pinocchio and the DS Tavern. It’s always been a restaurant location, Bunn said. You may be able to do a menu item right as a tribute to some of the previous owners or history, but in general it becomes the menu people love at the Cricket. The Group also owns Phantom Canyon in Colorado Springs, the Wynkoop Brewery in downtown Denver, the other two Crickets, and some coffee shops. Expansion plans were underway in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were shelved until this year. Why Littleton? Bunn said the group has experience working with the city after building and opening the Breckenridge brewery there. The brewery was later purchased by Anheuser InBev (NYSE: BUD), along with the naming rights of Breckenridge (Ballpark’s location used to be a Breckenridge, before being renamed Cherry Cricket). We had a lot of fun with that project, she said. That’s a big part of why we chose this new location in Littleton. We love that community. While the Ballpark Cricket had its challenges, just like any downtown restaurant with the pandemic shutdown orders and office workers nearly disappearing sales levels through 2019, Bunn said. The Cherry Creek location fared better after they demolished the parking lot and created a civic garden outside with an additional 200 seats. They were significantly ahead of our 2019 sales there, she said. In addition to expansion opportunities at the Littleton location, including space for another civic garden, Group officials are also planning additional Cherry Cricket locations. I attribute (the success of the Ballpark locations) to the strength of the brand, Bunn said. For us, it proves the strength of the tire and leads to the brand having extra legs. The Littleton Cherry Cricket is expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

