Florida Gators Settle Racial Discrimination Lawsuit With Former Football Staff

The Florida Gators have reached a settlement with a former football staff who accused the athletics department of discriminating against him because he is black. The two sides told the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida about the settlement in a filing last week.
The former staffer, Otis Yelverton, sued the University Athletic Association a year ago. In his original complaint, he claimed that he was underpaid compared to white people who previously held his role as an ex-assistant athletic director of player staff and that he was passed over for promotions because of his race. A federal judge dismissed part of that claim because Yelvertons’ complaint was not filed in a timely manner.
Yelverton also alleged that the Gators, including Athletic Director Scott Stricklin and then-coach Dan Mullen, intentionally subjected Yelverton to unequal, discriminatory and racist treatment by creating a hostile, abusive and racist work environment.
Yelverton’s complaint said Stricklin referred to him as Otis, my husband a reference to the movie animal house but something Yelverton considered racially insensitive. The complaint also said that Mullen shortened the well-known nickname of a Gorilla of Recruiting employee to just Gorilla. UF refuted in a court that even if those comments were harassment, they weren’t enough to support a claim of a hostile work environment.
Yelverton also argued that race was a determining factor in his dismissal. He was fired in the spring of 2019 because he was facing a felony charge of aggravated stalking. The prosecution later dropped the case due to insufficient evidence.
The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed in court files. The final documents are expected to be submitted to the court in a few weeks.
A trial was scheduled for July.
