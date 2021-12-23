What you need to know ahead of the 2022 World Junior Championships

Associated Press

The World Junior Championship is a hockey tradition like no other. And it should look a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2021 tournament was moved to Edmonton, Alberta, and was played in “bubble” conditions with no fans allowed to watch the proceedings. This year, Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, have hosted teams from around the world and the tournament will have at least a 50% spectator capacity when games begin on Sunday.

And organizers have moved quickly in all areas amid mounting COVID-19 cases.

One change was that the IIHF canceled most of the pre-tournament schedule (which was due to start last Sunday) and each team will play in just one game on Thursday before the preliminary round action begins.

All eyes will, of course, be on the perennial favorites of the tournament from the US and Canada. Those countries highlight the two groups of participating countries: Group A has Canada, Finland, Germany, Czech Republic and Austria, while Group B is the US, Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Austria kept its place in a top division despite finishing in 10th place last year. Normally it would have been relegated, but the cancellation of several U20 tournaments changed the regulations for this year.

The top four teams from each group will play in the quarter-finals, starting January 2. That will be followed by the semifinals on January 4 and the gold and bronze medal matches on January 5.

Before things get rolling, let’s take a look at some of the key storylines and more intriguing players that populate this year’s tournament. As hockey fans know, there is no comparison for the drama the World Juniors can bring.

Can Team USA go back-to-back?

Spencer Knight made 34 saves and Trevor Zegras scored two points when Team USA sidelined Team Canada 2-0 to win gold at the 2021 World Juniors tournament.

2 Related

That marked Team USA’s fifth WJC title, along with victories in 2004, 2010, 2013, and 2017. What the USA has never achieved is winning gold in consecutive years. And there is no time like the present to give it another chance.

Head coach Neal Leaman will be behind the bench again this year, having led Team USA to gold in 2021. Leaman spent 11 seasons as a men’s coach at Providence College, winning an NCAA title in 2015.

Team USA last year has six skaters returning from that championship-winning roster — team captain Jake Sanderson, deputy captains Matty Beniers, Brock Faber and Landon Slaggert, plus Brett Berard and Tyler Kleven.

While there is a championship pedigree in Team USA’s ranks as of 2021, no one on the roster has played in the NHL yet, compared to three Team Canada skaters who have recorded NHL minutes. Canada was also the last team to win consecutive WJC titles, earning five consecutive gold medals from 2005 to 2009.

Will the US be the next to go back-to-back?

Can Owen Power make history?

It’s been quite a year for Owen Power.

Last June, the defenders helped Canada recover from a 0-3 start at the World Championships and eventually win gold, averaging more than 24 minutes per elimination match.

That performance set Power for an even better July when he was selected first overall in the 2021 Entry Draft by Buffalo.

Instead of going straight to the NHL, the 19-year-old went back to play at the University of Michigan this season. As he has not yet made his debut in the big league, Power could possibly make a historic run in this World Junior-tournament. If Canada goes all out, Power will become the first player to ever win gold at both World Championships and World Juniors before appearing in an NHL game.

This season includes 103 exclusive regular season games in ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC, and more than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available on ESPN+.

How to watch?

Subscribe to ESPN+

Stream the NHL on ESPN

The 6-foot-6 blueliner will have a lot of responsibility for the host country once things get going. Not only is Power a smart defensive player with good instincts, but he also has a bull’s eye and won’t hesitate to get involved offensively. That’s a lot for any opponent.

Will the competition be able to keep him in check?

Can Logan Cooley seize his chance?

All signs point to Canada’s Shane Wright being the first overall pick in next year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Logan Cooley is expected to be the first American-born player and this tournament is an opportunity for him to show why.

The 17-year-old forward is in his second season with the US National Development Team and is one of four Team USA players to qualify for draft in 2022. There would have been attention for Cooley’s World Juniors performance, but the spotlight may have turned even brighter now that center Thomas Bordeleau was released due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Cooley spent more time on the wing over the summer than in the middle in Team USA’s camps. However, losing to a top-two center in Bordeleau – who was drafted by San Jose in the second round in 2020, No. 38 overall – changes things ahead of time for the US, and Cooley is a natural choice to take on more repeats as a potential second-line center.

What impact could a great tournament have on Cooley’s concept prospects? Especially when he can show off a strong defensive play as a top six center? Can be huge.

Can a 16-year-old make his mark?

The last 16-year-old to play for Canada in the World Juniors was a man named Connor McDavid.

Now there’s another Connor following in his footsteps: Connor Bedard.

After a strong performance in Canada’s roster camp, Bedard made his country’s roster somewhat unexpectedly. It is an elite group that Bedard is now a part of and joins other 16-year-old rosters for Canada: Wayne Gretzky (1978), Eric Lindros (1989), Jason Spezza (2000), Jay Bouwmeester (2000) and Sidney Crosby (2014 ).

Hosts Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan bring their hockey expertise and passion for the sport, discuss the latest league news and interview the biggest names both on and off the ice. Listen

This isn’t the first time Bedard has outdone either. He was also the first player in Western Hockey League history to ever achieve exceptional status to join the Regina Pats as a 15-year-old. So perhaps it shouldn’t have come as a surprise when Bedard came to camp and was the team’s top scorer through exhibition games with two goals and four assists.

At this point, Bedard is not expected to play a major role for Canada, but that could change soon. When Auston Matthews was first drafted in 2016, he started as 13th forward for Team North America in the World Cup. Before long he was on the top line. These tournaments are short and sweet and just about anything can happen.

How many heads can Bedard turn?

Can an unexpected competitor arise?

It’s easy to wax over Canada and the US

Let’s not forget the other eight countries.

Finland finished third in last year’s tournament and has 10 returning players, including Top Defenseman of the 2021 tournament, Topi Niemel.

Russia placed fourth in 2021 but expect to have some of the best goalkeepers in the WJC. Yaroslav Askarov was Nashville’s number 11 in 2020 and is playing in his third tournament. Expectations are high that he can knock the Russians back to a new medal.

Then there is Sweden, which had a disappointing fifth place last year. It will have defenders Simon Edvinsson — who was the No. 6 overall pick in 2021 by Detroit — patrolling the blueline and Jesper Wallstedt — the No. 20 overall pick in 2021 — between the pipes. That is a remarkable base of talent.

There are almost always surprises during World Juniors, and the looming COVID-19 cloud could change just about everything at any time.

Will there be a Cinderella story this time? We’ll look.