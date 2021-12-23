Despite rejection of bid, municipality says animal shelter still a priority | News

Despite rejecting the sole bid to build a new animal shelter in Porterville, Porterville City Council insisted the project remains a priority at its Tuesday meeting.

Porterville Animal Control Commission Chair Kathy Guinn and former Commissioner Shawn Schwartzenberger spoke during the public comment period to express concerns about the project’s delay.

Guinn and Schwartzenberger noted that the new animal shelter has been six years in the making. It should just be considered a priority item, Guinn said.

The item has been placed in the consent calendar for consideration. Vice Mayor Martha A. Flores had the item removed from the consent calendar to clarify why the city declined the offer.

The project is still a priority, Flores said. It is the bid that is the concern. It has never been the project. It’s about the offer.

Flores also asked for a timeline on which the council could reauthorize to accept bids again if the offer was rejected. It was reported that the process to re-evaluate the project would take two to three months before the council could re-apply for bids.

The animal shelter will eventually move from its current location northwest of Lindsay to a building at 185 N. D Street. The building will be converted to house the animal shelter.

Schwartzenberger noted that while the animal shelter is technically in Lindsay, it could really be considered to be in Exeter. Our shelter is two minutes away, he said, noting that it can take up to 20 minutes for shelter staff to answer a call in the city.

They do the best they can with what they have, Guinn said of the animal shelter staff.

It’s not suitable, Schwartzenberger said of the current shelter. It’s cold, it’s hot, depending on the time of year.

He also noted that community vets are doing their best to help the shelter. There are many animal advocates in this city, he said.

Bakersfield’s Klassen Corporation was the only one to bid on the project, and the bid was received last month. The bid was for just under $7 million, which was actually about $91,000 less than the estimated cost for the project.

But the bid also included improvements to the frontage along D Street, along with detailing four alternative components for the project, with the option of having them removed from the project if budget constraints were imposed due to higher-than-expected bids. The pathway section adjacent to the animal shelter will be constructed separately as part of the Butterfield Stage Corridor project funded through an Active Transportation Grant.

But upon further evaluation, the city determined that without the D Street improvements and alternative components, the cost of the animal shelter project would be just under $4.4 million. After receiving only one bid for this project, it is difficult to determine whether the difference found in the base project price is due to current market conditions or not, city officials said.

The staff believe that a responsible tax approach for this project would be to decline all bids and have the design reassessed and tweaked and then rebid on the project hoping to attract more than one bid .

Funding for the project includes up to $400,000 in local transportation funds for the D Street improvements and up to nearly $7.9 million in general fund/measure I fund reserves.

After Flores withdrew the item from the consent calendar and clarified the council’s position, the council voted to reject the offer.

AIRPORT TAXI ROADS

As part of the approval calendar, the municipality authorized the advertising of bids for a major project involving the airport’s taxiways. The project involves repairing the sidewalks of two taxiways so that they can continue to be used and reconfiguring three taxiways from their current location to meet FAA standards. The total cost of the project is nearly $5.5 million.

The city will receive an FAA grant to pay for 90 percent of the project. The city will also apply for a state grant that will pay for five percent of the project. The remaining five percent is paid from the airport fund.

Also as part of the approval calendar, the council passed a resolution approving the sale of real estate needed for the upcoming repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal. Repairs will begin on a 53-mile stretch of the canal between Lindsay and Strathmore into northern Kern County.

The transactions include the sale of real estate to the Bureau of Reclamation and to the Tea Pot Dome Water District. The property is located near the Porterville Municipal Airport. A portion of the proceeds from the transactions will go towards the costs for the city to vacate the property.

TEQBALL

A new sport is coming to Porterville, Teqball, which can best be described as a combination of football, table tennis and volleyball.

The City of Porterville has received a donation of a Teqball table from Teqball, Inc. A teqball table is a curved table that resembles a table tennis table.

Modified versions of volleyball and table tennis can also be played at a Teqball table. There is also a move to make Teqball an Olympic sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

The Teqball table will be located in Veterans Park and the city of Porterville is planning a grand opening for Teqball on January 8. A concrete slab is needed to place the Teqball table on.

As part of its consent calendar, the council approved the lowest bid for Advanced Concrete’s concrete slab of $9,567. The project will be funded by the budget of the City of Porterville Parks and Leisure Services.

OPIOID Settlement

As part of its consent calendar, the city also passed a resolution to make the city eligible for settlement funds from national opioid disputes. The settlement will potentially net the state $2.2 billion, with funds also being distributed among cities and counties.

PISTACHIO, ALMOND GROVE DELAYED

A public hearing was scheduled for an application to grow pistachios and almonds on 73 acres in the southeast corner of Reid and Lime. However, at the request of the applicants, the item was removed from the agenda.