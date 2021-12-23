College Football Playoff: Georgia will have to rebuild all the momentum it lost against Alabama





Until the College Football Playoff expands (pray to the football gods to come soon), it takes near perfection to be one of the last four teams standing in December. In most cases, that means winning the season and winning your conference championship, but for some teams, that’s not the case. Momentum is one of the most impactful intangibles of sport. When you’re doing it right, it feels like nothing can stop you. Since the end of the Penn State game, Michigan has had all the momentum, beating Maryland solidly, followed by the iconic Ohio State win and the defeat of the Big Ten Championship. Georgia had the same kind of momentum all season, dominating every opponent that came his way. After beating Clemson 10-3 in the season opener, the Bulldogs won the remainder of their regular season games by an astonishing 36 points per game. No one even smelled a win and Georgia seemed virtually unbeatable. That is, until December 4 in Atlanta, when all that momentum came to a halt. In the second quarter of the SEC Championship game, Alabama scored on three straight possessions, setting up 17 straight points and leaving Georgia looking like it didn’t know what hit it. Suddenly, that momentum that the Dawgs had enjoyed all season was gone out the window. Alabama went on to score 41 points, beating Georgia to win its seventh SEC title in 10 years. After that loss, Georgia will seek revenge as the Bulldogs became only the third team in College Football Playoff history to be selected to the final four after losing their previous game. In 2017, Alabama was selected after losing its last regular-season game in the Iron Bowl to Auburn. The Crimson Tide avenged that loss by beating Clemson in the semifinals and winning an overtime thriller in the National Championship over Georgia. Last season, Notre Dame was selected after losing to No. 2 Clemson in the ACC Championship match. The Fighting Irish was unable to regain momentum and then lost to Alabama in the semifinals in the Rose Bowl. On New Year’s Eve, the Bulldogs will take one of two routes: put a chip on their shoulder like the 2017 Alabama team and go out and play angry or let the previous loss come to them like 2020’s Notre Dame and come out flat. There’s certainly been plenty of time to forget about that game in Atlanta on December 4, but with the potential chance of seeing Alabama in the National Championship again, it’s no doubt on the back of their minds. Georgia is currently a favorite of 7.5 points per DraftKings Sportsbook even after the collapse last time. Michigan, on the other hand, will try to maintain momentum when the Wolverines make the trip to Miami. The question that remains to be answered: Which elusive will prevail? Momentum or revenge.

