Fulton boys hockey choked by Fayetteville-Manlius | Sport

FULTON In front of the home crowd, the boys’ hockey team was unable to cash in on Fulton on Tuesday, bitten by difficult puck luck in a 4-1 defeat to an opportunistic Fayetteville-Manlius side.

Heading into the game, Fulton head coach Dan Bartlett said he hoped his team would come out with a little more energy.

We got a few guys back in our lineup that we haven’t had in the last four to five games, Bartlett said. I really thought when we got into tonight’s game we’d be ready to roll, we’d have a little more enthusiasm about us.

Bartlett also said his team was unable to maintain momentum, noting that the Hornets always seemed to have a reaction all night.

Every time we had a push, it felt like something was happening, he said. I firmly believe that you create your own puck luck. We didn’t have enough work ethic and attention to detail to create our own puck luck to make things our way.

In the first period, FM got off to a great start, opening the score less than two minutes into the game after senior Jonas Oesterle pushed a loose puck past Fulton goalkeeper Trey White. Bartlett added that it was a goal that deflated your team a bit.

We fought a little bit for the rest of the night to get it back, and it just didn’t go the way we wanted, he said.

The Hornets went into the first break with a 1-0 lead. However, the Red Raiders got their feet under them to start the second period.

Fulton shot out in the second, allowing him to easily kill a penalty while generating numerous scoring opportunities. Bartlett said he was encouraged by his teams’ reaction to start the second.

We spent most of the penalty kill in their zone, he said. We probably had three chances to score shorthand goals. We were able to take the kill and turn it into momentum.

The Red Raiders turned the momentum into some strong shifts, but the team just couldn’t seem to get past Hornets goalkeeper Chris Finger. Fulton’s leading scorer Jon Dingman hit the post mid-period with one of the team’s best chances.

Fulton continued to apply pressure, and 30 seconds after Dingman’s close call senior forward Dylan Burke skated into the slit and ripped a wrist shot past Finger, tying the game 1-1 with 6:42 to go in the second period.

However, in what was a common theme throughout the night, FM replied. After Fulton’s Fred White was ejected for cutting, the Hornets recaptured the lead on a power play goal from Oesterle, his second score of the evening. The count sent FM into the second break with a 2-1 lead.

Bartlett said the late goal, similar to FM’s first goal, drained to his team.

I thought we definitely outplayed them over the entire period, in terms of length of time, he said. Towards the end of the period we take a penalty and they put in another.

However, the Hornets weren’t done scoring yet. The Hornets got off to a strong start into the third period, extending their lead to 3-1 as Oesterle completed the hat-trick with a power play goal under three minutes into the frame. Four minutes later, it was Michael LaDuke who added another for the Hornets, extending the lead to 4-1.

The Red Raiders had their chances to score and skated with an empty net in the final minutes, but were unable to close the deficit as FM held on to a 4-1 victory.

The Hornets were led by senior Oesterle, who scored a hat-trick and three goals in the win. LaDuke added the teams’ fourth goal, while Charlie Lorraine provided a pair of assists.

Joey Leveroni, Connor McDonald and Will Sanzone have all added an assist for FM. Finger stopped 44 of 45 shots in the win.

Burke scored Fulton’s only goal. Nick Long and Nicolai Tardibone collected assists on the count, while White made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss to the Red Raiders.

Bartlett credited the visiting team, adding that the Hornets were playing hard.

They are inspired, he said. They played hard and their goalkeeper played really well at the end of the day.

At the same time, the Red Raiders head coach said he hopes his team will play hockey more consistently in the future.

We’ve had games where we played really good hockey for five to seven minutes, but we don’t get rewarded for our efforts because we struggled to score goals, Bartlett said. And then the other team puts in a goal, and you feel like the effort was wasted.

The loss drops Fulton to 1-6-2 on the season and 0-3-1 in Section III Division I.

It is the sixth consecutive loss for the Red Raiders.

Fulton continues his season today traveling for a road game against Christian Brothers Academy.

We really need to learn how to fight through those things, get right back on top and win the next minute, the next 30 seconds, Bartlett said. We had trouble with that again tonight.