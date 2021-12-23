Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke Approves COVID-19 Protocols





Washington Football Team starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke was one of three players activated after clearing COVID-19 protocols, the team announced Thursday. Heinicke returned to practice on Thursday and is expected to start Sunday night’s crucial game with the Dallas Cowboys. After winning four consecutive games, Washington (6-8) has lost two in a row and will likely need to win the last three games to stand a chance of making the playoffs. Linebacker David Mayo and tight end Temarrick Hemingway were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were placed on the reserve list last week and were among 13 players and seven assistant coaches to miss Tuesday’s 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had hoped that one of them would be released in time for that game, but the expectation was always that they would return for the game in Dallas. Garrett Gilbert, who was signed to the New England practice squad on Friday, was the starting quarterback against the Eagles. “It sucked,” Heinicke said. “I felt fine for the first few days, then the symptoms started to come in and it was kind of like that. I’m glad to be back now. It’s never fun sitting at home watching your boys play a game and you can’t do anything about it.” He said he had an itchy throat, runny nose and body aches. “I tried to do some laundry and put all the dry clothes in a big basket and walked to the living room. It’s 20 steps and I was out of breath,” Heinicke said. ‘Headache. But yesterday it finally went away.’ Heinicke said he had a folder open while watching Tuesday’s game at home because he still tested positive. He said it would be good for him to return now so that he can practice for two days and have a chance to recover. “I felt myself getting a little out of breath,” he said of Thursday’s practice. Washington, which has 15 players on injured reserve, also has a home game against the Eagles and a road game with the New York Giants. Heinicke had started every game since Week 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick got injured in the second quarter of the season opener. In 12 starts, Heinicke has thrown 2,931 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. His Total QBR of 46.2 ranks 22nd among the NFL quarterbacks. Getting Mayo back is important as the start inside linebacker Cole Holcomb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Washington still has concerns about defense injuries. Corner William Jackson III (ankle) and safety/linebacker Landon Collins (foot) were injured in the game on Tuesday. Neither practiced on Thursday. Safety Kam Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller, both starters, remain on the COVID-19 list.

