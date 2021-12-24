England cricket team hold ‘brutally fair’ meeting after Ashes’ disastrous start against Australia

England are counting on a team meeting described as “brutally fair” and “a kick in the butt” to spark an almighty Ashes comeback.

The tourists will have to defy history if they are to come back from 0-2 and reclaim the urn, starting with Sunday’s Boxing Day test at the MCG.

Across Asheshistory, Sir Don Bradman’s 1936-37 Australia was the only side to come back from losing the first two Tests and winning the series.

Shortly after their 275-run call credit in Adelaide, the England batters had to go through a video selection of their layoffs and the home truths were exposed.

“This was more of a kick in the ass,” said bowler Mark Wood.

“We probably needed those brutally honest conversations.”

England number three Dawid Malan spoke further about the encounter on Thursday, saying it was important that the players do not go into their shells.

“It was a good, honest conversation,” Malan said.

“When you come down 2-0 in the series, it’s very easy to say ‘Oh, it’s okay, let’s move on’.

“We challenged each other to get better, challenged each other in the areas where we could have done better as a battle group.”

It has echoes of Australia’s encounter after the Ben Stokes-inspired English prodigy at Headingley during the 2019 series.

Justin Langer had his players go through a similar video session after the so-called “miracle at Headingley” in 2019. ( Getty Images: Chris Hyde )

The day after that loss, coach Justin Langer had his players watch the full video of Stokes’ barnstorming innings.

Langer was asked on Thursday whether he would try such a meeting again.

“We won the next test at Old Trafford and kept the Ashes, so that’s one way of looking at it, the outcome,” Langer said.

“The process was tough at the time, but when I think about it, would I do it again? I’m not sure.

“But at the time it seemed like the right thing to do. It seemed to have the right effect.

“I would probably do it again. Who knows?’

Malan is England’s biggest points scorer in the series, but he and captain Joe Root have failed to convert their half-century into tons and that has hurt them.

“To score 80 is good, to score 180 is brilliant,” he said.

A wrench has ensured that the correct balls have been left out of the stump, with most layoffs in England being accompanied by a pile-up of supplies before the killer blow.

“A lot of our layoffs were probably gentle, in the sense that we probably could have left them,” Malan said.

“It’s about making the right choices under pressure, including myself.”

Some Englishmen have never hit Australia before and Malan said that had been a factor.

“It’s a really good learning curve for us. Hopefully it’s not too late,” he said.

Amid speculation about team changes for the third Test, Malan was asked if he would be willing to open.

“I’ll hit anywhere,” he said.

“I don’t see myself as an opener, but if they want to, I’m happy to do what it takes.”

Despite their plight, and media reports to the contrary, Malan is adamant in the camp in England.

“If you lose there will always be reports of England playing against each other,” he said.

“It certainly isn’t.

“Morale is absolutely fine. Everyone is ready.”

