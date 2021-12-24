College Football Playoff Committee Announces New COVID-19 Policy for Peach Bowl

With Texas A&M officially exiting the Gator Bowl due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, and Rutgers reportedly leading the way to replace the Aggies bowl’s appearance against Wake Forest, the surge in COVID-19 cases is pulling across the country some uncertainty about the Bowl season.

While the Gator Bowl isn’t a New Year’s Six bowl, it’s one of the bigger draws of the Bowl season, and Texas A&M-Wake Forest was a strong SEC-ACC tie. The CFP’s management committee has therefore recommended some changes to help protect the NY6 Bowls this season, and they have been implemented.

: The CFP Management Committee today announced a series of new measures it will be taking to protect the health and safety of student athletes as the omicron virus spread ahead of the College Football Playoff. Full Edition https://t.co/wc1y938gWt#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/OJLiWcndVP — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 22, 2021

The College Football Playoff is the main concern, but the Peach and Fiesta Bowl have also received some new policies to protect the health and safety of student athletes.

In the event that Pitt and Michigan State are unable to field a team due to COVID, the CFP, Peach Bowl and ESPN have a week to find a time to reschedule the game. If the match cannot be scheduled within a week, the match will be considered a no-contest.

Additionally, both Pitt and Wake Forest have the option to travel to Atlanta at least two days before the Peach Bowl, instead of the usual five days. All Peach Bowl related activities and events are optional for student athletes, coaching staff, bands and spirit squads.

Any media interaction will be virtual, sideline access before, during and after the Peach Bowl is limited to essential personnel only (no friends and family, Peach Bowl “special guests” or sponsors) and Pitt and Michigan State will return to regular season testing procedures .

Both athletic directors and chief physicians must certify that every person who has access to the field of their respective schools on race day has tested negative for COVID or has been fully vaccinated within 72 hours of kick-off.

peachbowl, inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan joined Yahoo Finance to discuss some of the challenges the Peach Bowl has faced as a result of the wave of COVID-19.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan Just Told Us @YahooFinance that the Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh match-up could be postponed for a week if a team has COVID-19 problems. It was discussed with a group of former New Years Six directors. Video below: pic.twitter.com/7ceMzqVxFY — Josh Schafer (@_JoshSchafer) December 22, 2021

“(Pitt players will) spend a few days, and then we’ll meet on Christmas afternoon,” Pat Narduzzi said on Wednesday. “I think we’ve got 49 players who are flying from here. Everyone else, whether they’re from Atlanta or Florida or Utah or Kansas City, will fly over on Christmas afternoon and we’ll meet in Atlanta and continue to prepare for the game.” the bowl.

Pitt allows players to go home for the holidays, but Narduzzi and the Pitt staff have emphasized the importance of safety to the team – both for the group staying in the Pittsburgh area and for the group going home for the holiday. Narduzzi pointed to Alabama’s breakout ahead of the CFP, which allowed players to go home before the holidays, as the impact that dispersion could have even for a period of time.

“Yeah, I mean, you’re definitely worried about it,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve tried to educate them about wearing their masks and taking care of themselves and going home to see their family – not going home to see your friends. Don’t run around to see your old high school friends, you don’t know where they’ve been.”

With Pitt planning to meet in Atlanta on December 25, Narduzzi said Pitt will rely on the team to make smart decisions.

“So we have to trust that our guys go home, be smart and get to Atlanta as safe as possible,” Narduzzi said.

The Peach Bowl is scheduled for December 30 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.