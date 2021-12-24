Hockey: MCI’s Gracie Moore will play at Bentley College in the fall





Gracie Moore’s hockey career is far from over. The standout Maine Central Institute signed its national letter of intent at Pittsfield school Thursday morning to play on an athletic scholarship to Division II Bentley College in Waltham, Massachusetts. Moore, a senior, will start with the Falcons in the fall. “It was always my goal to play hockey in college, it was always something I worked for,” said Moore. “It’s very exciting to know it’s happening.” Moore, who also considered attending the University of New Hampshire, ultimately chose Bentley for academic reasons, as she is seeking a major in business. Moore said she was doing her own promotion, so start her recruiting process, contact Bentley’s technical staff and send a video of her game. “In the beginning, I was researching the best business schools,” Moore said. “That was one of the best I found. Then I started contacting (Bentley head coach Jessica Spencer), and she was very friendly. She stayed in touch with me and I sent her videos of me. She was just very nice throughout the whole process, so that made me really excited about the school as well.” The leader of a high-scoring offensive attack, Moore scored 40 goals, a single-season school record for the Huskies en route to a 15-2 record. MCI came close to winning it all, but fell 3-2 to Winthrop in the Class C Championship game on Nov. 6 at Fuller Field in Augusta. “During the summer, our goal was to go to states,” Moore said. “We’ve worked hard all season, even in the summer, to prepare for that. Honestly, it’s a huge achievement to make it there. It’s great to know that we’ve come this far in my senior year Even though we didn’t win, it was really cool to make it and play in that game.” Bentley, which plays in the Northeast-10 Conference, finished the fall with a 14-6 record (12-2 NE-10 record). The Falcons lost 1-0 to New Haven in the conference championship, but still made it to the Division II tournament as a big bid. The Falcons’ season ended with a 2-1 loss to East Stroudsburg in the first round of the tournament on November 13. Moore said she had the chance to travel to the school and see a game during the season, as well as talk personally to the coaching staff. “It’s just a good environment, I really liked it,” Moore said. Moore won’t be the only central Maine player on the Bentley roster. Emily Crowell, a graduate of Messalonskee, recently completed her second season and first on the field for the Falcons, as last season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, with all 20 games started and two goals scored for Bentley. ” Previous HS basketball notebook: ‘Defensive mindset’ propelling Winthrop girls this season Next one ” Hockey boys: late goal gives Ararat/Lisbon/Morse lead over the Capital Region

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralmaine.com/2021/12/23/field-hockey-mcis-gracie-moore-to-play-at-bentley-college-in-fall/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos