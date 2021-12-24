Auburn football centered on Cal transfer offensive lineman McKade Mettauer





After Bryan Harsin and his staff signed 17 recruits to the 2022 recruiting class on early National Signing Day, Auburn football rose in conference and national rankings, but it’s still lacking when it comes to offensive line personnel. Eston Harris Jr. Auburn High School remains the lone offensive lineman in the class of 2022 after Drew Bobo transfers to Georgia, so now the coaching staff will be hitting the transfer portal hard to fill in the gaps. Several offensive linemen from the transfer portal are on Auburn’s radar, but one of the more recent names popping up is McKade Mettauer. The junior IOL started the last 28 games in a row for the University of California, a team whose offensive line was one of their strengths in 2021. Pro Football Focus named Mettauer second team All Pac-12 this year, but he will officially enter the transfer portal and look for a new school after three years with Cal. Mettauer has made the preseason waiting list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, an award presented annually to the best D1 soccer player with ties to Texas, both as a sophomore in 2020 and as a junior in 2021. Auburn Live’s Cole Pinkston reports that Mettauer has spoken to Auburn football striker coach Will Friend and: plans to speak to head coach Bryan Harsin soon. Right now, however, the main competition for Mettauer seems to be LSU, which is also recruiting Mettauer’s younger brother, 2024 quarterback prospect Mabrey Mettauer: #LSU Assistant Brian Polian is in touch with recent Cal OL transfer McKade Mettauer, acc. to a https://t.co/mD5myg9TjL source. Mettauer started 28/29 apps. in his Cal career, has 2 years to go and is the older brother of 2024 LSU target Mabrey Mettauer. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/3gXppdizvL — Lonn Phillips Sullivan (@LonnPhillips) December 22, 2021 Mettauer has made the preseason watchlist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, an award given annually to the best D1 football player with ties to Texas, both as a sophomore in 2020 and as a junior in 2021. This offensive lineman would be a huge addition be on the Tigers’ O-line by 2022.

