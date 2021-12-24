Burgess Adds Four Athletes to ECU Tennis Roster

GREENVILLE, NC After the team returns to court this fall, the East Carolina women’s tennis program will add four more players as the program continues to grow, including two who will join this spring, as announced Thursday by head coach Kirstin Burgess.

“I am delighted to welcome these new Pirates into the family,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “All of them will play an important role in growing the future of this program. Welcome ladies!”

Kim Auerswald Marne, Germany (Gymnasium Marne Europaschule)

Auerswald joins the Pirates from Marne, Germany, where she was national champion of Schleswig-Holstein 13 times between 2012 and 2018. She holds the record for winning both singles and doubles titles in consecutive years. Most recently, Auerswald helped her team finish in third place at the 2021 German National Team Championships. She won three A7 and A6 tournaments in 2019 and took a few third-place finishes in the German Junior National Championships. Auerswald was the Northeast German champion in doubles in 2017 and finished second in singles in 2014. She has also won multiple German junior tournaments during her preparation career.

Coach Burgess on Kim: “I watched Kim during a virtual showcase and saw everything in her that a good college tennis player should be. She was solid. Solid in her game, solid in her decision making and solid in her temperament. I expect she will have the same positive impact on the program as the Bavarian players we have had in the past.”

Katelyn Gramanzini Plantation, Florida (American Heritage)

Gramanzini arrives at American Heritage after six years of lettering. Gramanzini helped the Patriots win a pair of Florida State titles, while also winning the State Championships in doubles. The Plantation, Fla. native was a team captain and helped her team win the Team Florida Challenge. She is also a two-time USTA Florida L3 Doubles Finalist and has won the Miami Herald Award and the Sun-Sentinal Award. Outside of the courts, Gramanzini has been a member of the National Honor Society for four years.

Coach Burgess on Katelyn: What strikes me most about Katelyn is her family and their relationship. I feel like you can learn a lot about a player by watching them interact with their parents. Katelyn definitely passed the test and has since proven herself academically as well. I can’t wait to see where we can play her game in the fall.”

Isabella Rivera Ortiz Medellin, Colombia (Colegio Cumbres)

Ortiz will join the Pirates squad next spring after representing Colombia in the Junior Panamerican Games. The Medellin, Colombia native has won more than 25 national titles in her career and is ranked No. 1 nationally in her age group. Ortiz has reached the final and has won numerous ITF tournaments, including winning the ITF J5 Medellin Doubles Championship in 2021. She won the same tournament in doubles in 2020, while reaching the semi-finals in singles. That same year, Ortiz also finished second in doubles at the ITF Armenia J5. In 2019 Ortiz won the Tegucigalpa Doubles Championship and the ITF G5 Pereira Doubles title.

Coach Burgess on Isabella: We worked really hard to get Isabella, but I know she will be worth it. She just represented her country at the Pan American Junior Games and so she will come this spring and be ready to compete. Her work ethic and professional ambitions will be a great asset in building the culture of this team.”

Baggy Cherry Sofa Alcala De Henares, Spain (IES Cardenal Cisneros)

Like Ortiz, Holgado will arrive in Greenville this spring to begin her collegiate career. She hails from Alcala De Henares where she played for IES Cardenal Cisneros and Escuela de tenis Alcala. Holgado is in the top 75 players in Spain and has achieved success in both regional and national tournaments. She finished second in the Ciudad de la Raqueta in 2020. In 2019, Helgado finished second in the Regional Team Championships and played in the first position of her squad. She also reached the finals of the National Tournament Open Bejar in both 2017 and 2019 and reached the third round at the National Tournament Adultos IBP Uniso Peugeot.

Coach Burgess on Sofa: “After talking to Sofa once, I knew right away that she would be a good fit for this programme. She has reached the Top-75 in Spain, which is already a great achievement. She is an incredibly smart player and we look forward to what she can do this spring.”

The Pirates will begin their double game season on January 18 with a trip to North Carolina. East Carolina will have its first home game since February 29, 2020, when the Pirates host Appalachian State on February 5.