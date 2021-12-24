Rick Westhead: Toronto hockey school under investigation for alleged use of vaccine waivers

Toronto Public Health is investigating a local hockey school after 15 teenage players reportedly gained entry to a city ice rink multiple times using medical waivers for the COVID-19 vaccine provided by a BC doctor who is reportedly under investigation for selling such lice. exemptions on a website.

John Cook, general manager of the Westwood Arena, said he contacted the Toronto Police Department in early November after arena staff raised concerns that players from All-Star Hockey, a school run by former professional player Jason Ricci and former NHL player Mike Weaver, arrived at the rink and using identical vaccine waivers to enter for drills and skill development sessions.

We found it odd that the same kids had the same medical waiver papers from the same doctor, Cook said in an interview with TSN. I can’t stop them from entering the building because they have these exemptions. There is nothing we can do because we would be sued for discrimination. It was very hard for our staff, the intimidation they get from people.

Cook said Ricci and Weaver both called him at home because the police had been contacted. Both Ricci and Weaver declined to comment on Cook’s allegations and there is no allegation that they were involved in the players getting the waivers.

I have contacted my attorney and if you choose to proceed with your story you will be personally charged with defamation, Ricci wrote in an email to TSN. This email is used for legal purposes. Your accusations are not only defamatory, but also malicious and discriminatory.

“This story is defamatory, malicious and completely untrue,” Weaver wrote in a text message.

A Toronto Public Health (TPH) spokesperson confirmed that enforcers are investigating the hockey school. TPH has the authority to charge people believed to have committed an offense under the Ontario Reopening Act, a spokesperson wrote in an email. Those who violate the law and are directors and officers of a company face a fine of no more than $500,000 and jail time of no more than one year. Companies can be fined up to $10 million, according to the law.

The City of Toronto has received complaints about the All-Star Hockey School and the Westwood Arena, a TPH spokesperson wrote in a statement. The case is under ongoing investigation to ensure individuals and organizations are in compliance with provincial regulations. As the matter is under investigation, no additional information can be provided at this time.

Cook said All-Star Hockey players have been training three times a week at the Westwood Arena since Nov. 1. The 15- and 16-year-old players’ waivers are signed by Dr. Stephen Malthouse, who, according to CBC, is under investigation by the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons for allegedly writing false mask and vaccine waivers for sale through a website in Kelowna.

The exemption certificates allegedly issued by Dr. Malthouse, includes a two-page preamble invoking the Canadian Human Rights Act, the Constitution, the UN Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, and the Nuremberg Code, CBC reported in October.

Ontario’s Department of Health has said the only people eligible for a medical waiver are those who have had an adverse health reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine and those whose certain medical conditions can affect their response to immunization.

It has become a real concern of ours and the police are stunned, Cook said. How can a BC doctor grant a medical exemption to an Ontario player if that Ontario doctor cannot write a prescription? I am concerned about the health of our employees.

Hockey arenas have been documented to host super-distributed events. In June 2020, a COVID-19-positive hockey player playing in an adult hockey game in Florida infected as many as 14 other players, CNN reported. Five months later, in November 2020, an asymptomatic person with COVID-19 attending an ice hockey rink in Ottawa led to 89 new cases, 445 people requiring self-isolation and four outbreaks at school, affecting 10 teams.

Cook said Westwood will allow only 10 players per locker room, allow one parent alone to escort their child inside, and argue that masks should be worn everywhere except on the ice.

We are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe, he said.

Cook said that as of Jan. 10, according to: new provincial rules, people are no longer allowed to use medical waivers to access hockey rinks.

Toronto Police Services (TPS) has confirmed it has referred the matter to Toronto Public Health.

TPS received concerns about a group of allegedly unvaccinated people using an arena in the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area, a TPS spokesperson wrote in an email. Toronto Public Health has been notified. All inquiries regarding a physician examination are for the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons.

A BC College spokesperson wrote in an email to TSN that it was unable to comment on Dr. Malthouse for suing the College in the BC Supreme Court for allegedly violating his right to free speech.

dr. Malthouse has said the college had told him in a May 17 letter that he would be reprimanded and banned from speaking on issues related to COVID-19 in response to at least 10 complaints from his fellow doctors. He has repeatedly claimed that COVID-19 is no more deadly than the flu and that vaccines are more dangerous than the new coronavirus.