Is this the best Chiefs TEAM of the Patrick Mahomes era? Plus, three non-quarterback MVP candidates





That was my first thought when the Kansas City Chiefs recaptured the AFC’s No. 1 seed last week. The back-to-back AFC champions have overcome their early season battle to emerge once again as a true title contender — and they may be better positioned to win the Super Bowl this time around than ever before. Considering how impressive the Chiefs have been during the Patrick Mahomes era, I know this is a hot take. But this version of Kansas City is better overall team than recent editions. It’s important to emphasize that word – TEAM – because of the 2021 Chiefs’ ability to play complementary football after relying heavily on a one-dimensional approach that put everything on the number 15 right arm. The Chiefs’ air circus in recent seasons has certainly spoiled us, with Mahomes throwing rainbows at what felt like an Olympic relay team on the brink. The spectacularly gifted passer not only made the game look easy, but he did it with flair, as his no-look passes and improvisation left us in awe of his unique talents. Mahomes apparently had no weaknesses as an efficient marksman with an exceptional sense of the game. Andy Reid fueled the QB by assembling an all-star collection of pass catchers with the capacity to drop Mahomes’ bombs or turn his checkdowns into big plays. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, in particular, thrived in the quick offense, directed by a fearless pitcher with exceptional tools. The Chiefs’ attack seemed unstoppable until the Buccaneers blocked the unit in Super Bowl LV. Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City in that 9/31 affair and delivered a blueprint that continues to pose problems for a foul that lives off big games like oxygen. With opponents copying Tampa’s two-deep cover tactics eliminating the deep ball and forcing Mahomes to take a more deliberate approach from the pocket, Kansas City lacked patience and discipline in the first few months of this season, resulting in an alarming number. convert. Despite showing better ball protection in recent weeks, the Chiefs still have the second most turnovers in the NFL with 25. Only the 3-11 Jets (26) have more. These giveaways had a direct impact on the bottom line, with the Chiefs holding a 1-3 record in games with more than three sales. Addressing the turnover issue that has been a big part of the Chiefs starting this season at 3-4, Reid has been more conservative as a player, with Mahomes also reversing some of the risky throws that have been much of his game. The Kansas City QB1 is beginning to embrace control against overarching coverage, while also using his athleticism to punish opponents for leaning back in soft zones on key downs. The former MVP’s new, proficient approach lacks grit, but the offense is still racking up numbers (397.2 total yards per game, third most in the NFL) and points (27.5 points per game, sixth) . As the NFL’s highest-ranking attack on third-down conversions (52.7 percent), the Chiefs win the critical moments while embracing a style that will enable them to win in the postseason.

