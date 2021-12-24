Cricket Health Improves Outcomes for Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries Living With Chronic Kidney Disease





Results of Medicare Advantage patient support and management show reduction in total cost of care and hospitalizations San Francisco and Boston (December 21, 2021) Cricket Health, a value-based renal care provider, today released its 6-month Medicare Advantage results. The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of the Cricket Healths model of care and provide a case study for comprehensive, value-based care delivery for chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESKD). Results of the six months of deployment show positive results in key measures: Significant cost savings: Per Member Per Month (PMPM) expenditure reduction of 17 percent for CKD patients at stage 3B or higher and a PMPM reduction of 27 percent for CKD patients at stage 4 or higher.

Per Member Per Month (PMPM) expenditure reduction of 17 percent for CKD patients at stage 3B or higher and a PMPM reduction of 27 percent for CKD patients at stage 4 or higher. Improvements in key health outcomes: Reduced hospital admissions by 37 percent for dialysis patients and by 25 percent for stage 4 CKD patients. Healthcare’s key measures revolve around outcomes and costs, and within just months of working together, Cricket Health delivered both metrics for our thousands of Medicare Advantage patients, said Robert Sepucha, CEO of Cricket Health. The Cricket Health model provided stability and accessibility that kept patients healthy between appointments with their healthcare provider and out of the hospital. We look forward to improving the long-term health journey of even more people with kidney disease across the country. The results from Cricket Healths show that comprehensive care management for kidney disease is key to improving outcomes and controlling high costs for health plans, which have up to nine times higher costs to the kidney disease population compared to MA averages. Cricket Health’s value-based renal care offerings are specifically designed for MA plans and help them provide care management services to plan members with late-stage CKD and end-stage renal disease. This includes patients who are not yet on dialysis and could benefit from preventive care from a full care team, as well as patients on dialysis who could benefit from home care and a better understanding of their care options, which can lead to a better quality of life for people with kidney disease. As part of the collaboration, Cricket Health first used its proprietary machine learning disease identification model, StageSmart, to identify and risk stratify the MA patients living with or at risk for kidney disease. Patients then gained access to MyCricket, a comprehensive patient support program that connects patients with kidney disease with peer support, a peer mentor, a care team, and stage-specific educational resources available 24/7. Multidisciplinary care teams, including a nurse, pharmacist, social worker, dietitian and trained patient peer mentor, collaborated with the existing network of medical providers, including primary care providers, nephrologists and other specialists. For patients progressing to renal failure, Cricket Health has deployed an ESKD-specific program proven to increase transplant referrals and adoption of home dialysis. Our work with MA health plans is centered around our shared goal of managing the progression of CKD through comprehensive care, making Cricket Health’s best-in-class model a natural fit for this values-based environment, Ryan said Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer of Cricket Healths. Our partnership has enabled patients to make decisions appropriate to their own care pathway, all at no additional cost to them or their nephrology practice. Learn more about Cricket Health’s comprehensive, evidence-based approach to renal care for MA plan members here.

