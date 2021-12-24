Concord power play, top line rolls in 4-0 win over Bow

Playing against the defending champion Concord hockey team is challenging enough. If you give the Tide extra benefits, that team will make you pay. Dear. That’s what happened to Bow (2-1) at the Everett Arena on Wednesday night.

Concord (2-0) scored less than two minutes after the opening puck fell, going 2-for-3 in the power play and defeating the Falcons 34-8 as the Tide rolled to a 4-0 win.

Not only does Concord have the advantage of being loaded with experience from last year’s Division I championship and plenty of depth, but the Tide also boasts what Bow head coach Tim Walsh considers the best top-line in the state: senior assistant Captain Colin Nelson on the left wing, junior captain Brooks Craigue in the center and senior captain Tyler Coskren on the right wing.

However, the first goal came from senior center Donovan Hayes’ stick, just 1:52 into the game as he fired a wrist shot home from the slot. The starting defensive pair of sophomore Jack Shoemaker and junior Joey Tarbell had the assists on goal.

We didn’t give ourselves a chance, said Tim Walsh. We were so much better than we’ve been in years and we didn’t even give ourselves a chance to play. That’s the disappointing part. We have the ability. We have the depth, but we haven’t given ourselves a chance. We came right in, half asleep. The first goal they scored, we weren’t aggressive enough to go after the loose puck. We’ll let them in.

Shoemaker (two assists), Tarbell and the Nelson-Craigue-Coskren line, combined for three goals and seven assists, as well as all goals and assists in the Tides 5-1 season opening win over Salem, last year’s runner-up.

They played together last year. You have two seniors and a junior Brooks Craigue who could be the best player in the league, said Concord head coach Dunc Walsh. It’s a really good line, they move the puck well. They just have to keep moving it and be selfless and they’re going to score goals.

Craigue scored on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Nelson also scored on a power play early in the third after a flurry of activity in front of the Bow goal and Shoemaker knocked in a shot from the blue line at 8:26 to cap the score.

Coskren had a couple of assists, while second-line second-line winger Dawson Fancher was the only player not to provide an assist on the top line.

Concord could have easily scored more had it not been for Bows’ sophomore goalkeeper Mason Marquis’ 30 saves.

Senior Blake Scarinza, junior Finn Benoit and freshman Patrik Jurcins played well defensively for the Falcons, keeping the score 1-0 for about half of the game and putting on a much better performance than when the two teams last won 9-1 for the Tide in last year’s DI quarterfinals.

But the Tides defense was solid, allowing no more than four shots on target in one period, while successfully knocking out two penalties.

Senior Will Pegnam sidelined eight shots to secure the Concords shutout, while Shoemaker, Tarbell and senior AJ Fennelly scored the most minutes on the blueline.

The forwards did well, but defensively we did a good job handling the chances that (Bow) had, Dunc Walsh said. The key is to get the puck out of our way. When the puck is out of our end we can’t give up (a goal) so we stress that all the time. Grab the puck and play the correct game. Try not to do too much.

Both programs now turn their attention to next week’s Brian Stone Memorial Christmas Tournament, which will be played from Sunday to Wednesday at Manchester’s JFK Coliseum.

Concord will play in the McDonough Division with Bedford, Hanover and Trinity, with the top two teams going head-to-head in the tournament finals, while Bow in the Tafe Jr. Division will compete with the newly formed Manchester Central-West Memorial co-op team, Exeter and Goffstown. The top team from the Tafe Jr. Division will be promoted to the McDonough Division in 2022.

Were definitely (focused on intensity), said Tim Walsh. You have to show up to play. I don’t care who you play against. I think at this point we were on this program where we were trying to build back to where we were and you can’t delete games. We have to build that trust and that work ethic, learn how to win.

As good as the Tide and its starter unit have been, Concord still knows there is room for improvement.

Use lots of guys next week and keep working on the things we need to work on, by coming out of our own ends, our prediction could be better, Dunc Walsh said. Sometimes we only get one guy on the puck and need to get more guys involved. We just want to keep getting better.