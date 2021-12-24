Six Colts Players Named 2022 Pro Bowl Alternatives





Six Colts players are alternates for the 2022 Pro Bowl: Special teamer Ashton Dulin, point returner Nyheim Hines, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., cornerback Xavier Rhodes and quarterback Carson Wentz. Flax leads the NFL with 16 special-team tackles and enters Week 16 with the highest Pro Football Focus special-team score (91.0) of all regular special-team players this season. Dulin is one of 13 players since at least 1987 to have 15+ tackles, 10+ receptions, and 2+ touchdowns in a single season, and the first since Austin Ekeler of the Chargers in 2017. Hines averages 7.4 yards per punt return and is one of the most dynamic returnees in the NFL. In his career, Hines has had two point return touchdowns in the same game in 2019 and is averaging 12.2 yards on 61 returns. okereke leads the Colts with 110 tackles going into Week 16 and has two interceptions, three tackles for a loss, one sack and two pass breakups. Okereke also leads the Colts with 878 snaps played in defense this season. Pittman leads the Colts in receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (five). Only eight players have more third-place receptions than Pittman (23) and his 354 third-place receiving yards ranks fifth. Rhodes, a three-time Pro Bowler (2016, 2017, 2019), has one interception this season. He kept quarterback opponents at just 60.7 passer rating over his last four games, while allowing only four first downs in that period. Wentz, a 2017 Pro Bowler, has 23 touchdowns against just six interceptions and has a career-low pass rate of 5.1 percent on Week 16. The former No. 2 overall pick has completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,005 yards and added a rushing touchdown in week 7. The Colts announced on Wednesday that seven players have been named to the 2022 Pro Bowl: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II, left guard Quenton Nelson, long snapper Luke Rhodes and running back Jonathan Taylor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.colts.com/news/pro-bowl-alternates-2022-michael-pittman-carson-wentz-nyheim-hines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos