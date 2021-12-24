Sports
Packers and Chiefs could team up to pull off a rare feat the NFL hasn’t seen in nearly 40 years
In a league known for equality, it’s not often you see a team win the No. 1 playoffs in consecutive seasons and it’s even rarer to see it happen simultaneously in both the AFC and NFC, but that’s exactly what could happen this year if both the Packers and Chiefs end up earning the No. 1 overall seed in their respective conferences.
With just three weeks to go into the regular season, the Packers are currently not only at the top of the NFC, but they have a full lead over their next closest competitor, meaning Green Bay will almost certainly top the league. to deserve. as long as they go 3-0 or 2-1. This would come a year after they also earned the NFC’s top seed.
In the AFC, the Chiefs also have a one-game lead over their closest competitor, and at the moment Kansas City is the betting favorite to earn the best seed. Last season, the Chiefs earned the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed after finishing the year with a 14-2 record.
If the Chiefs and Packers both finish with a No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs this year, it will be the first time in nearly 40 years that both the AFC and NFC have produced the same top league in consecutive seasons. The last time it happened was in 1982 and 1983 when the Raiders won the top league of the AFC in consecutive years, while Washington won the top league of the NFC two years in a row.
The one big thing the Chiefs and Packers can’t match is the fact that each of the previous two teams also won a Super Bowl during their two-year reign as the top seed in their conference. For Washington, the Super Bowl XVII victory against the Dolphins came after the 1982 season. Although the Raiders were the frontrunners in the AFC that year, they failed to make it out of the division round after a loss to the Jets.
In 1983, the Raiders recovered from their divisional round loss, destroying Washington 38-9 in Super Bowl XVIII.
The reason it’s been nearly 40 years since we last saw both the AFC and NFC producing the same top seed in consecutive seasons is because it’s hard to replicate as the top seed. In the AFC, we’ve only seen it happen four times since 1983, with the Bills (1990-91), Patriots (2010-11, 2016-17) and Broncos (2012-13) getting it all done. In the NFC, while there have been some dominant teams such as the 80s 49ers and the 90s Cowboys, we have still seen only three teams leading the way since 1983 with the 49ers (1989-90), Eagles (2002- 04) and Seahawks (2013-14) is the only one who can pull it off.
