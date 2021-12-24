Five reasons to have hope for the future of WSU football

The holidays bring a kind of commitment to hope. I say a little because, like everyone else, I had a complicated history of hope. After all, sometimes hope is for nothing.

For example, after a spring scrimmage in 2008, I gave a quote to a radio show that I was excited about our running game. We had half a dozen run plays for over 15 yards in scrimmage and I was confident we were ready to run the ball for TDs that fall. Be ready for an explosive run game! I said exuberantly, or something to that effect. Indeed, as many may recall, Coug fans had to be ready for some explosive run-plays to drop, just not because of our attack.

Hope turned to dust.

On the other side of the coin, we hired Mike Leach in 2012. A gruff man who seemed too much of a rent for Pullman to imagine. A huge swing by AD Bill Moos (whose WSU appointment itself is an interesting study of hope). If you asked me after his introductory press conference what I thought of the Leach rental, I would have told you it was arguably the most important day in Cougar football history (other than the Rose Bowls, of course).

Hope realized. For the most part.

So with the holidays here, a new head coach, early rear-view recruiting and a bowling match (hopefully?) ahead of us, we have a decision to make. Do we embrace hope or shun it?

Well, I’ve decided to embrace it because I think if LaVar Ball can bring things into existence, it might have something to do with his time in Pullman.

Here are a few things to be hopeful about as we enjoy the holidays.

Joe Nicholson-US TODAY Sports

A lot of other Cougs got more postseason hardware, but for my money Harris was the most fun to watch this year. Its slippery routes and whiplash-inducing acceleration always made me chuckle with joy. I was sure he would call it a Pullman career and pursue a professional one. But unlike CouGreats Max Borghi, Abe Lucas, Jaylen Watson and others who choose to sit outside the Sun Bowl to chase the NFL, Harris has announced he’s going to play, and in fact is considering another year in Pullman.

The thought of this makes me happy and is certainly something for Cougar believers to be hopeful about. Maybe it’s the chance to play with Renard Bell again, or maybe it’s the return of the Air Raid to the Palouse, or maybe it’s something I can’t possibly know. Anyway, I’m extremely excited to see him play this New Years Eve, and maybe another season in crimson and gray!

We flipped a recruit from Oregon plays TE?????



Andre Dollar was committed to Oregon, then Oregon lost a coach to the state of Florida (again), coach Dickert hired an Air Raid friend to call the violation, and suddenly the TE with offers from Michigan, Michigan state, state of Arizona, Arkansas, Nebraska and state of Iowa was on his way to the Palouse.

But the air raid doesn’t use a tight end, why would he come here? Why would Dickert recruit him at all? You may be wondering. Or me. That’s the same, because I can’t hear you.

It turns out that *this* Air Raid uses a tight end. Also something called an H-back, or even a sniffer.

Whatever leads me.

Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Many Coug fans were understandably confused/concerned that Dickert decided not to keep OC Brian Smith, the man who oversaw Jayden de Laura’s growth for much of the season, and created a very effective Run and Shoot- attack that had just captured Montlake.

I suspect hiring former Texas Tech OC and Incarnate Word HC Eric Morris have allayed many of those concerns.

There’s a lot to unpack with this rental, but what gives me hope this holiday is that Morris brings the Air Raid attack, but with a twist. Namely, tight ends and H-backs, also known as sniffers (don’t ask me why, football terminology almost always comes close to making some sense, but just roll with it).

That excites me because TEs and sniffers mean Morris carries a diverse hasty attack. Imagine if your pulling guard could run a 4.7 and do occasional pass routes. That’s what an H-back is. Imagine a tackle that a team can double down on a power play, then run a vertical on the next. That’s what a TE is. The Mike Leach Air Raid was fun, but the hasty attack wasn’t just rare; it was bland. TEs and sniffers means Morris intends to run for touchdowns, not just pass for them.

Not much has been said about high school football in Washington, at least when compared to traditional preparatory powerhouses like California, Florida, and Georgia. Accordingly, Mike Leach ignored those who played it.

Coach Dickert has made it abundantly clear that he disagrees with that sentiment, bringing in 5 of his 10 early-sign day recruits from Washington State. Opponents might argue that the local flair puts a damper on Dickert’s first class, as the best high school soccer players and the best high school soccer players play elsewhere. I suspect Graham-Kapowsin High School would be different, as Washington 4A state champions defeated Georgia 7A state champions and national powerhouse Collins Hill last week.

Washington residents become the backbone of a great WSU soccer team? Yes, I think that’s something worth hoping for, and GKHS’s win coupled with my experience coaching two of those recruits in WA (Djouvensky Schlenbaker and Leyton Smithson) convinces me that it something that is hopeful.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Nevada transfer linebacker turns sixth-year senior and chose us over USC, Kansas state and UW.

Perhaps seeing him make that choice with cake is the most hopeful comment I can give you.

Cheers, Happy Holidays and as always Go Cougs!