7 things we wish for Canadian tennis in 2022

1. A full season, with all the tournaments as they would regularly

It’s been a few years since the tennis calendar last went as planned. Tournaments that were cancelled, postponed or even moved to another city were expected in 2020 and 2021.

While the world is still in the recovery process and the borders should still be open as they were before the pandemic started, things are looking better now. It’s reasonable to hope, although we may not yet assume that all tournaments confirmed for 2022 will take place when they are scheduled.

That would mean: the Australian Open will take place on January 17, Indian Wells in March, Roland Garros three weeks before Wimbledon. And the National Bank Open presented by Rogers is set in stone! (More about the Canadian Open below!)

2. Titles for everyone

2019 was of course a brilliant year: Bianca Andreescu won three titles, including the US Open, while Denis Shapovalov won his first title in Stockholm. Sharon Fichman and Gaby Dabrowski also scored titles in Jurmala and Nuremberg respectively.

In 2021 we also had many breakthroughs: Leylah Annie Fernandez won her first WTA title in Monterrey, while Dabrowski and Fichman won WTA 1000 titles in Montral and in Rome (different partners).

Canadians reached multiple finals this year; there is more than enough reason to believe no, trust that our athletes will take home many more trophies from 2022 onwards.

Photo: WTA

3. Another Grand Slam in Singles and Doubles

How about a Grand Slam champion? How about two or more? Are we dreaming too big?

We don’t think so. As mentioned, Andreescu already has a Grand Slam crown himself. Leylah Annie Fernandez showed the world that not only can she win a Grand Slam, but she can beat anyone who comes before her regardless of their ranking or records, reaching the US Open final this year. Flix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov came closer, both reaching the semifinals this year at the US Open and Wimbledon respectively.

In the double? There is no shortage of talent there either. Gaby Dabrowski has already won two major trophies in mixed doubles at Roland Garros and the Australian Open. She might also have been one of the top favorites to win the US Open trophy this year, had her partner Luisa Stefani not suffered a serious knee injury in the semifinals.

We are top candidates. We can do this.

4. Canada beats Latvia at the Billie Jean King Cup to qualify for another final

Canada’s path to the Billie Jean King Cup final this year has been unconventional: after beating Serbia in the playoffs, led by the heroism of Leylah Annie Fernandez to advance to qualifiers, a final draw was needed to top the game. to reach the final. not ready to play again until 2022. But the universe had other plans.

With Hungary’s withdrawal, Canada took the last spot in the 2021 BJK Cup Finals as the highest-placed team in qualifiers.

While our team unfortunately had to miss Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Annie Fernandez, who reasonably needed a little more free time after a grueling season, Team Canada did not disappoint. Rebecca Marino, Franoise Abanda, Gaby Dabrowski and Carol Zhao went to Prague on a mission: to let the best team decide who goes through. The opener against France, the champions of 2019, was a high-quality draw with Canada eventually winning 2-1.

With players refreshed and ready to go again in 2022, a new show in the finals is well within reach. Who knows, maybe even a first title?

5. Canada beats the Netherlands at the Davis Cup to qualify for another final

After our stars Flix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov also decided to shorten their seasons for some much-needed rest, Canada found itself in a difficult position during the Davis Cup final in 2021.

Our players gave their all and their games could have turned either way. Unfortunately, it was not to be, and the exploits of 2019 were not repeated.

However, we are convinced that with a more regular season ahead and players hungry for more glory, we will have another shot at the Davis Cup by beating the Netherlands in the qualifying phase and progressing to the final.

We’re looking forward to it! We were not far from our first ever Davis Cup title.

Photo: Martin Sidorjak / Tennis Canada

6. A Top 10 finish in singles

After finishing in the Top 5 in singles in 2019, Bianca Andreescu needed time to recover and the difficult 2021 season saw the Canadian superstar drop out of the Top 10 in 2021. Also Denis Shapovalov, who for the second time in his career he rose as high as the number 10 in the world after his first major semi-final at Wimbledon, but he couldn’t keep up with himself there.

Flix Auger-Aliassime was a victim of the universe in the year-end rankings. He finished painfully close to the Top 10, finishing the year as World No. 11. It was all completely out of his control, and partly out of the control of Jannik Sinners, the player who caught up with Flix at the end.

Flix was guaranteed a Top 10 finish if Sinner failed to win a match at the ATP World Tour Finals, where the Italian was the first alternate. Sinner got his spot when Matteo Berrettini withdrew due to injury and took full advantage of his opportunity beating Hubert Hurkacz. And then he finished in the Top 10.

Our players are so close; it seems only a matter of time before they all finish their seasons in the Top 10. Flix, Denis, Bianca and Leylah Annie Fernandez have a great shot at the elite group in 2022!

Photo: camera work VS

7. Another Canadian Champion at the National Bank Open hosted by Rogers

In the last two editions of the National Bank Open, we have been spoiled and witnessed two Canadians hoist the trophy: Bianca Andreescu in 2019 singles in Toronto and Gaby Dabrowski in 2021 doubles in Montral.

Why not continue the trend? Maybe even multiple champions this time, both in Montral and Toronto, doubles and singles! While we were at it, the dream finals could take place for our ultimate pleasure: Shapovalov vs Auger-Aliassime and Andreescu vs Fernandez the latter a clash we were denied in the second round in 2021, but how much better it would be as a final.

It would be great to see the likes of Fichman and Dabrowski continue their rich form of form and carry it all the way into 2022. Perhaps that would spark the flame in men’s doubles and our first male champion since Daniel Nestor in 2008 (also last male finalist in 2015) could arise.