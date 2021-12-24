Rangers winger Kaapo Kakko learns about hockey and life in New York

It was five days before Christmas and Kaapo Kakko had no idea what he would be doing or who he would be doing it with on the big day.

“I don’t know yet,” Kakko said in a phone interview on Monday. “Maybe I’ll eat some Finnish Christmas food or something, but I’m not sure yet. I need to talk to the teammates.

A third year forward for the Rangers, Kakko celebrates his third Christmas in New York. He spent the first two with teammate Brendan Smith and his family, but Smith is no longer a teammate. He now plays in Carolina after signing as a free agent there this summer. So Kakko had to think of something different for where to go and what to do this year.

It’s one more thing the 20-year-old has had to figure out as he navigates life as an adult and professional hockey player in New York, 4,000 miles from his home in Turku, Finland.

Kakko, who was selected by the Rangers as #2 overall in the 2019 NHL drawing, spent his first season with a family that the Rangers placed him with in Westchester County. But this and final season, he lived alone in Westchester, chatting with his parents and friends at home on FaceTime, and learning how to cook and otherwise fend for himself.

“I am studying [things] all the time, Kakko said. “If we have days where we don’t practice, you have to do something on your own. So I think that’s a good thing, and you can learn a little bit more every time you do something.

Subscribe to Newsdays Sports Newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign Up, you agree to our privacy policy.

His best dish is one with mashed potatoes and salmon, he couldn’t think of the name, but he said it’s not difficult to make.

“I’m trying to make some easy stuff,” he said.

As with everything else, COVID-19 has made things more difficult for Kakko in his New York adventure. He had COVID-19 last season and was stuck in his apartment, he had nowhere to go or do anything except call his friends and talk on the phone.

“That was not so easy for me,” he said.

This season has been better so far for players to eat out at home and on the go, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has forced the league to postpone matches, start the Christmas break two days early and reset daily testing and stricter protocols. And now Kakko has to worry about whether his parents, who couldn’t visit him last season, can come to New York this season to see him. They have booked tickets to come in February, he said.

“Let’s see what will happen next month, but hopefully they can come,” he said.

Kakko’s life in New York revolves around hockey; are the reason he came to New York, he said. The hectic, pre-Christmas schedule didn’t leave him much time to do much else either.

But he has discovered one thing that he loves to do outside of hockey: Knicks games.

“Last season I watched the play-offs, one game. And that was great, he said. “So after that I started watching a bit more. And this year I’ve been there twice.

Back on the ice, Kakko arrived over the Christmas break with five goals and five assists in 26 games (missing four games due to an upper body injury). He had two goals in the 3-2 road win over Arizona last Wednesday, and his tally projects to 15 goals and 15 assists over the entire season. Those would be career highs, but he said he’s not focusing on his year-end totals.

“Of course I try to score as many goals as possible, but I think it will come,” he said. “And I don’t think about that.

Notes and quotes: The Rangers signed goalkeeper Dylan Garand, their fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft, to a three-year entry-level contract on Thursday. Garand, 19, is 15-4-0 with an average of 1.85 goals conceded and a save rate of 0.932 for Kamloops of the WHL. His GAA and save percentage lead the WHL and he will play for Canada in the World Junior Championships, starting this week.