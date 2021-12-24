What We Learned From Titans’ Victory Over 49ers Thursday Night





FULL BOX SCORE Play-off photo is being cleaned up. San Francisco started the game looking to continue some nice momentum by winning two in a row, and the Titans were desperate for some. Trends reversed. Tennessee shook loose from a dismal game of late to take a stronger hold on the AFC South, finding just enough attack in the second half to take a comeback win at home that now sits on the brink of a divisional crown. The Titans will take the AFC South if the Colts lose in Arizona on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the 49ers suffered a real slump. They failed to take more advantage of a dominant play in the first quarter, and made way too many mistakes over the course of the game to sustain. Now 8-7, San Francisco gets a 10-day regroup before facing the struggling Houston Texans, followed by a rough date with the Los Angeles Rams that could easily be a make-or-break contest if it were about the playoffs. Blowing up a 10-0 lead and letting the Titans get away sucked a lot of air out of the Niners’ sails after the season. The box score tells a bit of a lie when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolos 26-for-35, 322-yard passing night. That’s a 74.3% completion rate, but too many of its nine incompletes brought a fair price. Garoppolo threw two ugly interceptions that were no one but his fault, one in each half. He also threw a ball right into the hands of Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans, who dropped the award, knocking over fullback Kyle Juszczyk on what should have been an easy touchdown pass in the first half. Throw in an erroneous omission on a fourth-down pass, and Garoppolo just wasn’t sharp, especially in clutch moments. He went on to have the NFL’s longest active streak of passer ratings of 90 or better (eight games). That was aborted (88 rating). Welcome back, AJ Brown. The Titans desperately need injured playmakers to return, and Brown came out of the injured reserve just in time to set fire to the 49ers on Thursday and lead an attack in the second half. It took some time to get it rolling; at halftime, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had all 40 passing yards and Brown had only hauled in 24. After the break it was a completely different story. He defeated Ambry Thomas for a 42-yard deep ball in the second half, and a few games later he pulled in a touchdown pass from Tannehill that gave the Titans their first lead of the game. By the end of the games, he registered career highs of 16 goals and 11 catches (145 yards) and the Titans were pretty much the entire offense in an inspiring comeback win. Two expensive second-half penalties will haunt the tape review in the 49ers’ offensive line room this weekend. They killed back-to-back drives at critical moments. Standout left tackle Trent Williams was flagged for a false start on a fourth-and-1 on Tennessees half of the field, and Garoppolo threw an errant pass on fourth-and-6 for a turnover on downs. With Tennessee grabbing momentum by the minute, San Francisco’s next drive was largely shut down due to a call waiting call on center Alex Mack, setting up a first and a 20 that the 49ers couldn’t convert into another first down. These were hugely disappointing miscues for a line that otherwise had some bright moments. Before the game, the Niners were awarded just five penalties for 41 yards, but they were badly stabbed by the wrong flags at the wrong time. Missed mismatch. 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa opened the game drafted over third-string tackle Dillon Radunz, who was forced to start with Taylor Lewan and Kendall Lamm both unavailable. He overpowered Radunz on the Titans’ first game to swallow a screen pass for a loss of eight. It looked like early on that San Francisco Demeco Ryans defensive coordinator would expose the mismatch throughout the game. Instead, Bosa spent most of his snaps working against right-wing tackle David Quessenberry, who, with the occasional chip help and a penalty notwithstanding, did a good job on the 49ers’ top defender. Bosas’ series of six straight games with a sack was broken. In the second half of the season, Bosa played more right tackles than left, but still it was a curious decision not to take more advantage of the short-handed left side of the Titans line (guard Roger Saffold was out, too) with Bosa. Next Gen stat of the night: Tannehill completed six of eight passes for 55 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. NFL investigation: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel had a great night (nine catches for 159 yards), but his streak of hasty touchdowns in five consecutive games, the longest by a wide receiver in NFL history, was cut short.

