Former world number 1 Andy Murray returns to Australian Open after main tournament wildcard

Tennis star Andy Murray returns to the tournament he once thought could be his last. The Australian Open gave the former world No. 1 a wild card to the main draw, bringing him back to the event for the 14th time.

Murray’s last appearance at the Australian Open was in 2019, when he fell to Roberto Bautista Agust in the first round. At the time, 34-year-old Murray was struggling with a lingering hip injury, which he thought could end his career.

“If it was my last game,” said Murray, who won 46 singles titles and three Grand Slam titles, after the game, “that was a great way to finish.”

Less than a month later, Murray had hip surgery with hopes it would happen “the end of my pain.”

Murray has since returned to competitive tennis, climbing to No. 134 in the ATP rankings and becoming a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year in the 2021 ATP Awards. The Scot most recently defeated world number 6 Rafael Nadal and world number 25 Dan Evans at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi earlier this month.

“I’m very excited to play at the Australian Open again and am grateful to Craig and the team for the opportunity,” Murray said in a comment. rack. “I’ve had great times in Australia playing in front of such a great crowd and can’t wait to get back on track at Melbourne Park.”

Murray is all-time 48-13 in the Australian Open and has been runner-up five times. He withdrew from the event a year ago and nearly missed it after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Andy is known for his fighting spirit, passion and love for the game,” said Craig Tiley, Australian Open Tournament director. “I am delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.”

The Australian Open kicks off in Melbourne on January 17.