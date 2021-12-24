Prep Hockey Roundup: Brainerd/Little Falls skate past Willmar girls, 6-0

BRAINERD The girls’ hockey team Brainerd/Little Falls won 6-0 against Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference on Thursday.

The Flyin Warriors defeated the Cardinals 30-6.

Peyton Lemieur scored two goals for Brainerd/LF. Avery Lemieur, Molly Hagelie, Mercedes Engstrom and Josie Kappes also scored for the Flyin Warriors.

Willmar is now off until 7:15 PM on Jan. 4, when the Cardinals play the St. Cloud Icebreakers at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Willmar (4-8) 0 0 0 0

Brainerd/LF (10-5) 1 2 3 6

FIRST PERIOD (1) BLF: Avery Lemieur (Brynne Folden, Hannah Neuwirth) 5:03.

SECOND PERIOD (2) BLF: Peyton Lemieur (Macy Peterson, Molly Pohlkamp) 5:03 (3) BLF: Molly Haelie (unassisted) 15:13.

THIRD PERIOD (4) BLF: Mercedes Engstrom (Kristina Baillif, Brynn Thoma) 10:02 (5) BLF: P. Lemieur (Peterson) (6) Josie Kappes (Aubree Caawue, Folden) 15:17

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS W: Brynn Grieger 24/30 BLF: Emily Johnson 6/6

Windom improved to 4-8 with the Morris/Benson Area Storm’s non-conference win at Benson.

MBA got goals from Karlie Bruns and Molly Jones.

MBA will play International Falls in the first round of the Morris/Benson Tournament in Benson on Tuesday at noon.

Wind size (4-8) 1 1 4 6

MBA (0-8) 0 1 1 2

FIRST PERIOD (1) W: Presley Docktor (unassisted), 4:56

SECOND PERIOD (2) W: Docktor (Lyvia McManigie), 7:32 (3) MBA: Karlie Bruns (Kortney Sanasack, Taryn Picht), 14:35

THIRD PERIOD (4) MBA: Molly Jones (Bruns, Charli Erdahl), 9:15 (5) Q: Madelyn Schumacher (Docktor), 10:19 (6) Q: Ellyson Bang (McManigie, Docktor), 10:30 (7) W: Docktor (unassisted), 14:00 (8) W: Marissa Becker (unassisted), 14:13

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS W: Kaylie Baerg 21/23 MBA: Ava Breuer 29/35

Mankato East scored two goals in the third period to defeat the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons in Litchfield.

McKenzie Keller and Ava Tibodeau scored 1:20 apart in the third period to give the Cougars the lead. Kellers’ goal came at 4:35. Tibodeaus was at 5.55 am.

Mankato East (7-4) 1 1 2 4

Litchfield/DC (6-6) 2 1 0 3

FIRST PERIOD (1) LDC: name not available (Grace Braaten, Krista Tormanen), 6:35 (2) ME: Morgan Evans (unassisted), 6:56 (3) LDC: Emmy Haataja (unassisted), 9:52

SECOND PERIOD (4) ME: Jess Eykyn (Jaden Haag, Kailey Newton), 5:23 PP (5) MLD: Lydia Schultz (Ameila Benson, Emily Johnson), 14:04

THIRD PERIOD (6) ME: McKenzie Keller (Emmy Schulz), 4:35 (7) ME: Ava Tibodeau (Brielle Newton, Keller), 5:55

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS ME: Anna Rader 26/29 LDC: Janelle Quast 18/22

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato recovered from a 2-1 deficit with three consecutive goals to take the win at the Monticellos Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.

The Dragons got goals from Daniel Estrada, Gavyn Lund, Wyatt Larson and Jack Hillman.

Travis Halonen made 28 saves before winning in the net for Litchfield/DC.

Litchfield/DC will play St. Cloud Tech/Apollo on Tuesday at 7:15 PM at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. It is a round one game in the Granite City Classic.

Litchfield/DC (3-4) 1 1 2 4

Monticello (3-5) 2 0 1 3

FIRST PERIOD (1) M: Wilson Dahlheimer (Cody Russell, Brayden Dunn) 3:37, PP (2) LDC: Daniel Estrada (unassisted) 7:49 (3) M: Dahlheimer (Gunnar Simon) 8:28.

SECOND PERIOD (4): MLD: Gavyn Lund (unassisted) 8:29, PP.

THIRD PERIOD (5) LDC: Wyatt Larson (Carson Wendorff, Lund) 6:20 (6) LDC: Jack Hillmann (Grant Crochow, Connor Taber) 7:18 (7) M: Dunn (Russell) 16:02, PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS LDC: Travis Halonen 28/31 M: Michael Biller 27/31

Windom jumped out to a 6-0 lead en route to a win over Morris/Benson Area at Windom.

The Eagles were led by Sonny Heil, who had three goals and an assist in the win. Cragen Porath added a few goals and Zach Espenson added five assists.

Sam Thompson and Trevor Buss each scored for the Storm.

MBA will host Park Rapids in the first round of the Morris/Benson Tournament at the Benson Civic Center at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

MBA Storm (3-5) 0 1 1 2

Wind force (5-4) 3 4 2 9

FIRST PERIOD (1) F: Wyatt Haugen (unassisted), 12:23 (2) W: Wriley Haugen (Brady Espenson, Sonny Heil), 14:31 (3) F: Heil (B. Espenson, Wr. Haugen), 16 : 25 PP

SECOND PERIOD (4) W: Cragen Porath (Zach Espenson, Wy. Haugen), 0:26 (5) W: Heil (B. Espenson, Z. Espenson), 1:23 PP (6) W: Heil (Z. Espenson, Wy. Haugen), 2:58 PP (7) MBA: Trevor Buss (Brady DeHaan, Sam Thompson), 5:07 PP (8) W: Porath (Z. Espenson, B. Espenson), 13:34 PP

THIRD PERIOD (9) MBA: Thompson (unassisted), 5:20 (10) W: B. Espenson (Z. Espenson, Ethan Purrington), 7:28 (11) W: Karson LaCanne (Zach Rabbe, Vance Koch), 14 : 40 PP

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS MBA: Christopher Danielson 33/42 W: Dan Stubbe 22/24