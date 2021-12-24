Seymour tennis wraps presents for Sertoma Christmas Miracle





Every year, Seymour Tennis tries to get into the community and do two projects throughout the year. To close out 2021, members of the boys’ and girls’ teams gathered at the Sertoma Christmas Miracle Headquarters to help wrap presents that will be shipped on Christmas Eve morning from 7 a.m. “It feels like being part of a team, how we can help each other like we do during the season and when we’re on the pitch, but then how can we find a way to extend that sportsmanship and good feeling , how can we serve the community we live in and help others,” said the girls’ head coach Sharon Wood. Wood has been involved in Sertoma Christmas Miracle for a few years now. Since last year’s COVID-19, it has become more difficult to face community service. The Owls like to do things with nursing homes, but restrictions have limited that. They have sung Christmas carols before and last year they made appreciation baskets for various high school employees, such as administrators, trainers, sports directors and secretaries. But last Monday it was fun for the team to help Sertoma Christmas Miracle. “We had a great turnout,” says Bos. “We went to Pizza Palace before to have some team bonding and hang out.” In Sertoma Christmas Miracle, angels hang from trees in the town, and families in the community can sponsor a child. The angel says what they want for Christmas, and people will drop presents at headquarters and then different groups will voluntarily wrap. That was Seymour’s boys and girls tennis team on Monday night, and as athletes they became competitive about who can wrap presents the fastest or make them look the best. “That was the fun of it,” Wood said. “Some started very slowly. By the end they were just swinging it out. Some would have holes that they would have to tape.” A group had to pack a huge stuffed animal, which turned out to be a challenging task. “They broke me while I listened to them fix this,” Wood said. “It was nice to see them working together and linking right away. It was good. I enjoyed it very much.” The tennis team wasn’t the only team in Jackson County to volunteer this time of year. Many teams came out to help the community and created strong bonds between Jackson County athletes and the area they compete in for four years. “It really helps the kids think about how grateful they are for what they have,” Wood said. “It was really nice how proud they were that they were going to do a project where they could help others.”

