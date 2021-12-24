Two more Premier League games postponed due to COVID-19

Outside the stadium, a Covid Marshall can be seen checking fans as they enter the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road on December 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Outside the stadium, a Covid Marshall can be seen checking fans as they enter the stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal at Elland Road on December 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The board of the English Premier League has postponed two games that were scheduled for Sunday on Thursday due to COVID-19.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford match and the Liverpool v Leeds United match now become the latest in a series of matches postponed this month as the UK sees a spike in new cases amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

The board has concluded that Leeds United cannot live up to their game this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness.

The Premier League has confirmed that the club’s training ground has also been closed after consultations with the UK Health Security Agency.

Watford, on the other hand, is left with an insufficient number of players to form a team after their game against Crystal Palace was postponed last Saturday following a COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the Hornets will resume action against West Ham United on December 28 as players return from isolation.

Last week, the Premier League registered a sharp rise in new COVID-19 infections, leading to the postponement of ten games.

The situation led to calls from some clubs to suspend the competition until early January in order to contain the spread of the virus.

However, the board said it will assess applications for game postponements on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and modified COVID-19 postponement guidelines introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant.