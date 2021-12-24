After the Pro Bowl rejection, the Broncos were more concerned with taking wins over Raiders to stay in the playoff chase





ENGLEWOOD, Col. The Broncos’ lack of Pro Bowlers was unexpected. Unexpectedly to Head Coach Vic Fangio: “I was very, very surprised and disappointed.” Unexpectedly for Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell, “We really feel they deserved it.” And unexpectedly for safety Justin Simmons: “You ask every guy in this league who is competitive, you always think you’re the best at what you do. And so of course I think I’m the best at what I do. “ But in the same breath that Simmons spoke of being denied his second Pro Bowl appearance in his second career, he noted that individual honors often come with team success. And Simmons knows what he would most like to find in the final few weeks of the 2021 season. “What I’m more concerned about is trying to find ways to win games [and] get into the playoffs,” Simmons said. “Those individual honors will come.” It should be noted that the Broncos have more wins at this point in the season than any year since 2017 and somehow have fewer Pro Bowlers, but Simmons’ point remains. To give the Broncos recognition, they know they have to win the big games. “Every time you win, you get more primetime games,” Simmons said. “There’s more national coverage. Players and teams and fans get to see your team play. And then there’s a lot more recognition. Pat [Surtain II]plays absolutely great, Dre’Mont [Jones]played absolutely great, we have linebackers plugging in week in, week out, who have been playing absolutely great lately. I just think unfortunately guys aren’t getting the recognition they deserve because we haven’t won any football matches. And while the last few games we’ve been in a position to potentially be first in our division or have a head start on our way to the playoffs, we just haven’t found ways to win those games. For me, that’s a little more important. Once those things start happening, the recognition starts to come.” The Broncos have a shot at taking one of those wins when they take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. Denver needs to get a win to stay in the fight for a playoff berth, and the Broncos will need to get that win against a Raiders team that has held the lead for the past three years. The Broncos have lost four of their last five games against the Raiders and their last road win over the Raiders was in 2015. “They played well against us,” said Fangio. “They have a balanced offensive attack and every time you balance it always gets harder to defend. They have a good pass rush, which has influenced us in the past. They are a good team and they managed to beat us four times out of five.” The Raiders have scored at least 30 points against the Broncos in each of their last three encounters, and in their Week 6 matchup, the Raiders were helped by five passes from at least 30 yards. “We absolutely have to limit them,” Fangio said of the last encounter. “They Have Three” [explosive plays] that definitely came to mind right away, which were huge in the game. Everyone’s defense, but especially ours, we can’t give up the explosives.”

