Cricket News: Incredible mistake by Hobart Hurricanes player Tim David never seen before

An all-rounder from Hobart Hurricanes knew he had to go on strike again, but his stubborn move backfired in the worst possible way.

On the penultimate ball of the Hobart Hurricanes’ innings, Tim David knew he had to strike again to face the final pitch.

After all, he was the only one with runs on the board compared to his partner Nathan Ellis, who was still stuck at zero.

David slammed a ball to Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding in the deep center of the wicket, while the Victorian sprinted to pick it up and hurl it into the wicketkeeper.

Unfortunately, Maxwell’s throw didn’t make it until David was back in the crease, but assessment showed that the Stars man might have had to play him out after all.

The umpires had stopped to deliberate, much to Maxwell’s confusion.

However, David had been a little too eager in his attempts to return to the batter’s end and placed his bat well below the crease on the other end of the wicket.

Maxwell remained ignorant of what was happening until the commentary team of Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan informed him of David’s mistake.

The Victorian reacted boldly: “I thought I should have let him walk!”

Gilchrist and Vaughan were also aghast at David’s oversight, which ended up costing the Hurricanes five runs and giving the Stars the same value of runs to start their innings without facing a ball.

When consulting the cricket rulebook, Gilchrist and Vaughan agreed with the umpire’s decision.

Gilchrist didn’t think David’s incident was great for the sport.

“I’d say it’s not really in the spirit of the game, whatever that means,” Gilchrist said.

Vaughan added: “If you want to make sure you’re still on strike, just don’t run.”

The commentary duo also consulted Hurricanes actor Peter Handscomb about this.

He was momentarily stunned at what had happened.

“Never seen,” Handscomb said. “It’s kind of interesting to see that it was five runs.”

Handscomb also got a chance to relay what David had told the team regarding his mistake.

“He (David) was just trying to get back to his end,” Handscomb said.

“He was the batter, he’s a big boy and he can hit sixes.

“It was his job to go on strike again.”

Stars coach David Hussey was equally “baffled” at what had happened.

“Great use of your thought process to strike again, I thought it was very smart,” said Hussey.

‘But he was a little small, wasn’t he?

“I have to admit I was a bit perplexed by the rules.

“Fortunately, common sense prevailed.”