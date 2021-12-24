Sports
Cricket News: Incredible mistake by Hobart Hurricanes player Tim David never seen before
An all-rounder from Hobart Hurricanes knew he had to go on strike again, but his stubborn move backfired in the worst possible way.
On the penultimate ball of the Hobart Hurricanes’ innings, Tim David knew he had to strike again to face the final pitch.
After all, he was the only one with runs on the board compared to his partner Nathan Ellis, who was still stuck at zero.
Watch every match of the KFC Big Bash League Live & On-Demand on Kayo or catch up with minis for FREE on Kayo Freebies. Join Kayo now >
David slammed a ball to Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell, who was fielding in the deep center of the wicket, while the Victorian sprinted to pick it up and hurl it into the wicketkeeper.
Unfortunately, Maxwell’s throw didn’t make it until David was back in the crease, but assessment showed that the Stars man might have had to play him out after all.
The umpires had stopped to deliberate, much to Maxwell’s confusion.
However, David had been a little too eager in his attempts to return to the batter’s end and placed his bat well below the crease on the other end of the wicket.
Maxwell remained ignorant of what was happening until the commentary team of Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan informed him of David’s mistake.
The Victorian reacted boldly: “I thought I should have let him walk!”
Gilchrist and Vaughan were also aghast at David’s oversight, which ended up costing the Hurricanes five runs and giving the Stars the same value of runs to start their innings without facing a ball.
When consulting the cricket rulebook, Gilchrist and Vaughan agreed with the umpire’s decision.
Gilchrist didn’t think David’s incident was great for the sport.
“I’d say it’s not really in the spirit of the game, whatever that means,” Gilchrist said.
Vaughan added: “If you want to make sure you’re still on strike, just don’t run.”
The commentary duo also consulted Hurricanes actor Peter Handscomb about this.
He was momentarily stunned at what had happened.
“Never seen,” Handscomb said. “It’s kind of interesting to see that it was five runs.”
Handscomb also got a chance to relay what David had told the team regarding his mistake.
“He (David) was just trying to get back to his end,” Handscomb said.
“He was the batter, he’s a big boy and he can hit sixes.
“It was his job to go on strike again.”
Stars coach David Hussey was equally “baffled” at what had happened.
“Great use of your thought process to strike again, I thought it was very smart,” said Hussey.
‘But he was a little small, wasn’t he?
“I have to admit I was a bit perplexed by the rules.
“Fortunately, common sense prevailed.”
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/big-bash/hobart-hurricanes-star-tim-davids-unbelievable-error-never-seen-before/news-story/bf3c52c7d22c9b60309e0f84e87f8d00
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]