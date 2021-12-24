UCF Knights beat Florida for first college football win over Gators, Sunshine State bragging rights

As the closing seconds tapped into UCF’s 29-17 win over Florida in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night, the UCF football Twitter handle quickly made a statement: “Sunshine STATEment.”

Indeed, UCF didn’t just make history with its first win over Florida. It was also UCF’s first win over a Power 5 program in the state. At 9-4, UCF ends this season with the best record in Florida – the same way it did in 2017 and 2018.

For Florida, it was another embarrassing loss to end a season full of them. The Gators opened the season as No. 14. By the end of it, coach Dan Mullen had been fired, and they finished 6-7, their first losing season since 2017. It was also the program’s first loss against an unnamed in-state school. Florida State of Miami since Stetson in 1938. And the Knights won the game despite a long list of injuries to some of their top players, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is no longer with the team after moving to UCLA.

Freshman coach Gus Malzahn was also on the injured list after breaking his leg last month when he was accidentally hit on the sidelines against Tulane.

“I am so proud of our boys. The character they have shown in difficult times this year is amazing. A lot of teams would have shattered if they were faced with what we had.”

To be clear, the team that took Florida into Thursday night’s bowl matchup was irrelevant to anyone at UCF. It was a game that UCF had wanted to play since 2018, when both teams qualified for New Year’s Six games but were sent off to different games (UCF to the Fiesta Bowl to play LSU; Florida to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to play Michigan). UCF felt belittled, which caused heated takes among fans in the following years.

But now? UCF gets that bragging rights and will never let Florida forget what happened on a cool night in Tampa.

Recipient Ryan O’Keefe had 251 all-purpose yards en route to the game’s Most Valuable Player award, and Malzahn said the goal was to get him “at least 15 touches.” You saw what he did with it when he got the ball. is one of the best game makers in the game.”

O’Keefe said afterwards that he was inspired to play in honor of the former UCF who defeated Otis Anderson Jr. drove back, who was shot and killed last month during a domestic dispute with his father.

“It hit me hard when he died,” O’Keefe said. “I saw his jersey tonight and said I would play for him.”

UCF carried Florida into the trenches in the second half. The Knights ended up rushing for 288 yards, making sure they wouldn’t be denied.

Meanwhile, Florida quarterback Emory Jones, who previously said he planned to enter the transfer portal, struggled all night to make accurate throws to wide-open receivers, finishing 14-of-36 for 171 yards. The same mistakes that plagued Florida all year — quarterback inconsistency, too many penalties, and undisciplined play — reappeared in the final game under interim coach Greg Knox.

“I thought our kids were playing hard, but we just couldn’t overcome the mistakes we made,” Knox said. “We’ve made a lot of mistakes as a team – personal mistakes, holding penalties, false starts – and we just can’t win big ball games when you make so many mistakes.”

To be sure, UCF is no longer the program that lost the last meeting between the schools 42-0 in 2006. The Knights have won a total of 50 games in the past five years, the most in a five-season span in the program’s history.

And they’re headed for the Big 12, eager to join the “Big Three” in Florida and finally make it known as the “Big Four” once and for all.

“This is just the beginning,” Malzahn said in the televised after the game. “I really believe we have big dreams, we have big goals. We can win everything here. Tonight was just the first step. Recruitment is going really well now.”