Girls Hockey Prep: Harriman, Stewart lift CEC past Pine City

In her 58th tilt, donning the purple and white jersey, the script was reversed.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point track and field squad defeated Pine City goalkeeper Allison Fix twice with a pair of nearly identical slap-shot goals from the correct point to lead the Lumberjacks to a 5-1 win at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena .

The eruption of goals was a welcome change for Harriman, who says she is used to finding the scoresheet with assists.

It was really surprising, Harrison said. “Obviously I’m not really a high-scoring player. I usually get assists, and that’s what I always hope for is assists. Getting goals in my senior year is obviously nothing I’m going to complain about, so I’m here quite happy with it.

CEC coach Courtney Olin was delighted to see her hard work paying off.

She’s just a kid who’s always smiling and working hard and just a great kid on and off the ice, Olin said. I was very happy to see that she was able to find the back of the net as she is very strong and has a very nice shot.

The Lumberjacks opened the scoring at 7:46 of the first period on a goal originally credited to Tenley Stewart but later awarded to Brynn Martin, who drove in a rebound for her first of the season to give CEC a 1-0 lead .

A barrage of scoring opportunities nearly extended CEC’s one-goal advantage, but Fix held out in the dwindling minutes of the period to make it a one-goal game into the first break.

Undeterred, CEC stepped up the pressure from the break and were rewarded when Harriman broke through for her first goal of the evening on a partially blown, sniffing blow that made its way to the back of the net.

The first I was just trying to hope and pray that someone got (a tip) but I mean it was just there (and) it just went in, so I was pretty happy about that, Harriman said.

CEC top scorer Marina Dostal, who came into the game with 10 goals this season, was awarded three penalties, leading to a pair of power play marks from Harriman and Stewart late in the second period and another early in the third.

Marina is a competitor on and off the ice, Olin said. She is a multi-sport athlete and it shows. She’s just extremely competitive, works really hard, and she’s always a kid I’d bet my money on in a fight.

Leading 4-1 in hand after a Pine City goal late in the second period, Stewart tied the score for CEC after a brief breakaway for her fourth of the season. The senior captain had previously bounced around the line-up as a defender and attacker before establishing himself as a first-line right winger for Thursdays game.

The willingness to play wherever she wants is just one of the many reasons she wears the C on her jersey, Olin said.

Earlier in the year when we talked about potentially playing an attacker, she just said I will do whatever the team needs, Olin said. I don’t think you will find a captain better than the one in terms of leadership in the dressing room.

The win takes the Jacks to 7-5-1 on the season, with a match-up against Marshall at home on Tuesday, January 4, next on their schedule.

Pine City 0-1-01

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-2-25

First period 1. CEC, Brynn Martin (Tenley Stewart, Bella Harriman), 7:46.

Second period CEC, Harriman (PP) (Marina Dostal, Erin Loeb), 1:33. CEC, Harriman (Gwen Lilly, Dostal). Pine City, Lexa Valvoda (Ava Rydberg, Jenna Szucs), 16:32.

Third Period CEC, Stewart (PP) (Harriman, Jones), 2:39. CEC, Stewart (SH) (Harriman, Jones)

Rescues Araya Kiminski, CEC, 10; Allison Fix, PC, 22.