Sports
Bless Oborodudu, Tobi Amusan…10 Athletes Who Made Nigeria Proud in 2021
The year 2021 was an eventful year for Nigerian sports as several athletes represented the green and white flag in various global competitions.
After the disappointment and constraint that the COVID-19 pandemic placed on international competitions last year, Nigerian athletes were hungry to compete and make the country proud with their talents.
From the podiums of the Tokyo Olympics to the circuits of the Diamond League final in Zurich to the packed house at the World Table Tennis Championship (WTT) in Houston, Nigerian athletes didn’t just obey the clarion call; they turned it into victory melody.
Here are 10 of those heroes who made Nigeria proud in 2021:
Blessing oborududu
Blessing oborududu won Nigeria’s best medalist at the Tokyo Olympics after taking silver in the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling category.
The 32-year-old Nigerian achieved the feat after losing 4-1 to American Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final.
Oborududu had qualified for the final after beating Elis Manolova from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Meerim Zhumanazarova in theprevious rounds.
Her medal in Tokyo was the first ever in wrestling at the Olympics.
Ese Mist
Ese Mist won Nigeria’s only other medal at the Tokyo Olympics after taking the bronze medal in the long jump.
Brume jumped 6.97 meters and finished behind Malaika Mihambo, the reigning world champion, and Brittney Reese, who won gold in London 2012.
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan overcame a disappointing fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Diamond League trophy.
The 24-year-old clocked 12.42 seconds in the Diamond League final in Zurich to take the title.
Amusan also broke Gloria Alozies’ 23-year national record to become Africa’s fastest hurdler in the women’s category.
Aruna Pictures
In 2021 Aruna Quadri serially demonstrated his status as the best table tennis player in Africa. He broke the African record in the ITTF rankings twice, 15th in September and 13th in November.
he too became the first ever African player to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championship (WTT).
Aruna defeated Sweden’s Kristian Karlsson to achieve this feat at the 2021 edition of the championship in the USA.
Enoch Adegoke
Enoch Adegoke becamethe first Nigerian man in 25 years to qualify for the 100m final at the Olympics.
The 23-year-old dropped 10.00 seconds to finish second in heat 2 of the semi-finals to break through the 25-year-old jinx.
Nigeria has not been represented in the men’s sprint final at the games since Davidson Ezinwa took the feat in Atlanta 96.
However, Adegoke was unable to finish the final because his right hamstring faltered during the race.
Abiola Ogunbanwo
Seventeen-year-old Abiola Ogunbanwo became the first Nigerian woman to complete the women’s 100m freestyle in a swim of less than one minute.
The teenager set a new personal best of 59.74 seconds in heat 2 of the women’s 100-meter freestyle, surpassing a long-established Nigerian record of 1:00.50 held by Ngozi Monu, which had served as the benchmark since 2007.
Udodi Onwuzurike
Udodi Onwuzurike stormed to gold in the men’s 200m on the2021 World Under-20 Championships in Athleticsin Nairobi to become the first Nigerian to achieve this feat since Francis Obikwelu won the Sydney event in 1996.
The 18-year-old also set a new championship record with a 20.13-second plunge into the final.
Dtigeress
Nigerian DTigress were crowned champions of Africa for the third consecutive time after beating Mali 70-59 in the final of the 2021 Afrobasket Championship in Cameroon.
They became the second team ever to achieve such a feat after Senegal won the tournament four times between 1974 and 1981.
Paul Onuachu
After an excellent 2020/21 season, in which he scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances, Onuachu was named Belgian league player of the year..
His brilliant goalscoring streak also earned him the Golden Shoe Award.
Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho’s performance for Leicester City in 2021 earned him the affable nickname ‘Senior man Kelz’ among football fans around the world.
The 24-year-old blisters form in the year earned him the EPL Player of the Month award for March.
The Leicester forward joined Austin Jay-Jay Okocha (November 2003), Peter Osaze Odemwingie (September 2010, April 2011, November 2012) and Odion Jude Ighalo (December 2015) as the only Nigerians to take home the monthly award.
He was also instrumental for the Foxes who won their first-ever English FA Cup, scoring several winning goals en route to the milestone.
Sources
2/ https://www.thecable.ng/blessing-oborodudu-tobi-amusan-10-athletes-that-made-nigeria-proud-in-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]