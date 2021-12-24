Bless Oborodudu, Tobi Amusan…10 Athletes Who Made Nigeria Proud in 2021

The year 2021 was an eventful year for Nigerian sports as several athletes represented the green and white flag in various global competitions.

After the disappointment and constraint that the COVID-19 pandemic placed on international competitions last year, Nigerian athletes were hungry to compete and make the country proud with their talents.

From the podiums of the Tokyo Olympics to the circuits of the Diamond League final in Zurich to the packed house at the World Table Tennis Championship (WTT) in Houston, Nigerian athletes didn’t just obey the clarion call; they turned it into victory melody.

Here are 10 of those heroes who made Nigeria proud in 2021:

Blessing oborududu

Blessing oborududu won Nigeria’s best medalist at the Tokyo Olympics after taking silver in the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling category.

The 32-year-old Nigerian achieved the feat after losing 4-1 to American Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final.

Oborududu had qualified for the final after beating Elis Manolova from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan Meerim Zhumanazarova in theprevious rounds.

Her medal in Tokyo was the first ever in wrestling at the Olympics.

Ese Mist

Ese Mist won Nigeria’s only other medal at the Tokyo Olympics after taking the bronze medal in the long jump.

Brume jumped 6.97 meters and finished behind Malaika Mihambo, the reigning world champion, and Brittney Reese, who won gold in London 2012.

Tobi Amusan

Tobi Amusan overcame a disappointing fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics and became the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Diamond League trophy.

The 24-year-old clocked 12.42 seconds in the Diamond League final in Zurich to take the title.

Amusan also broke Gloria Alozies’ 23-year national record to become Africa’s fastest hurdler in the women’s category.

Aruna Pictures

In 2021 Aruna Quadri serially demonstrated his status as the best table tennis player in Africa. He broke the African record in the ITTF rankings twice, 15th in September and 13th in November.

he too became the first ever African player to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Table Tennis Championship (WTT).

Aruna defeated Sweden’s Kristian Karlsson to achieve this feat at the 2021 edition of the championship in the USA.

Enoch Adegoke

Enoch Adegoke becamethe first Nigerian man in 25 years to qualify for the 100m final at the Olympics.

The 23-year-old dropped 10.00 seconds to finish second in heat 2 of the semi-finals to break through the 25-year-old jinx.

Nigeria has not been represented in the men’s sprint final at the games since Davidson Ezinwa took the feat in Atlanta 96.

However, Adegoke was unable to finish the final because his right hamstring faltered during the race.

Abiola Ogunbanwo

Seventeen-year-old Abiola Ogunbanwo became the first Nigerian woman to complete the women’s 100m freestyle in a swim of less than one minute.

The teenager set a new personal best of 59.74 seconds in heat 2 of the women’s 100-meter freestyle, surpassing a long-established Nigerian record of 1:00.50 held by Ngozi Monu, which had served as the benchmark since 2007.

Udodi Onwuzurike

Udodi Onwuzurike stormed to gold in the men’s 200m on the2021 World Under-20 Championships in Athleticsin Nairobi to become the first Nigerian to achieve this feat since Francis Obikwelu won the Sydney event in 1996.

The 18-year-old also set a new championship record with a 20.13-second plunge into the final.

Dtigeress

Nigerian DTigress were crowned champions of Africa for the third consecutive time after beating Mali 70-59 in the final of the 2021 Afrobasket Championship in Cameroon.

They became the second team ever to achieve such a feat after Senegal won the tournament four times between 1974 and 1981.

Paul Onuachu

After an excellent 2020/21 season, in which he scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances, Onuachu was named Belgian league player of the year..

His brilliant goalscoring streak also earned him the Golden Shoe Award.

Kelechi Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho’s performance for Leicester City in 2021 earned him the affable nickname ‘Senior man Kelz’ among football fans around the world.

The 24-year-old blisters form in the year earned him the EPL Player of the Month award for March.

The Leicester forward joined Austin Jay-Jay Okocha (November 2003), Peter Osaze Odemwingie (September 2010, April 2011, November 2012) and Odion Jude Ighalo (December 2015) as the only Nigerians to take home the monthly award.

He was also instrumental for the Foxes who won their first-ever English FA Cup, scoring several winning goals en route to the milestone.