“AJ is fantastic. Those things we expect from AJ’





During his post-game press conference, Brown admitted it was a tough road back to the field and a lot of hard work. Perhaps symbolically, Brown’s big night didn’t come straight out of the gates. The Titans were dominated in the first half but still trailed by just 10-0 as the 49ers failed to capitalize on their dominance. In the first half, the Titans had just 55 yards from offense, with Brown notching 24 of those yards from five receptions and seven goals. However, everything changed for the Titans in the second half. “Our motto at halftime was just play,” said Brown, who had six catches for 121 yards and a TD in the second half. “And then make another, and then make another. That’s what it came down to, making plays. Just do your job and drop the chips where they can.” The plays piled up for Brown. Tennessee marched 55 yards for a field goal on the opening run of the second half with Brown netting the two biggest plays—receptions of 18 and 13 yards for third-down conversions. Brown was extraordinary in third, taking in eight grabs in third. “That’s the money down. That’s the money down,” he said. “You have to convert and continue these drives. This is a tough competition and that was a tough defense. They welcomed me back. Very physical, especially in the first half.” After a second interception of the game by Jimmy Garoppolo on the ensuing drive, the Titans got the ball back and tied the game on a D’Onta Foreman touchdown run. Then Brown came into the limelight. First, he hauled in a huge 42-foot ball to convert at third and 23 in the final game of the third quarter. Three games later, Brown had a 12-yard hold on the third and 10, then capped it off with a stunning 18-yard go-ahead touchdown catch. In the end, a field goal from Randy Bullock won for the Titans, but without Brown’s return and great contributions, it’s hard to imagine Tennessee triumphing in the 2021 final episode of Thursday night football. Tennessee’s offense has been lethargic lately. Much of that is attributed to the loss of Derrick Henry’s running back. However, the committee’s running game has largely gone well. From Week 11, when Brown left through Week 15, the Titans were 1-3 and averaging just 14.8 points per game after an 8-2 start at 27.8 per game. “We understand how important he is to our football team,” said Vrabel. “Love him as a person. Glad to have him back.’ On Thursday, Brown returned and did so in exemplary form. He was the spark that ignited the Titans’ attack and eventually caught fire and took over the game. “They kept saying welcome to us in the middle of the game and keep going, carry on, keep carrying us, keep carrying us,” Brown said when asked what his teammates were telling him on his return. “I was just thankful to be back there playing the game I love.”

