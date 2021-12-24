Virat Kohli is fighting a lonely battle and he must win in South Africa

In December 2008 they had the chance to get in touch with Sourav Ganguly, who had just retired. Of the many questions, one was quite clear.

Those were an ordinary few days (for Indian cricket), an ordinary way (to handle things), he said, of the controversy over Greg Chappell. Indeed, it was no way to treat an Indian captain, especially if Gangulys was standing.

Ironically, that ruling will also hold in 2021. The way BCCI has handled the ODI captain’s transition from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma is also quite ordinary to say the least. The worst? Ganguly himself is at the center of this controversy.

In his role as BCCI president, Ganguly had nothing to do with making public statements on selection issues. What blurs the line is his past as a former Indian skipper and celebrated batsman. Push the mic in his face and he sings. Was this whole process wrong? Yes. Did he lie to the Indian cricket fraternity in a very public way? Who knows!

Given what Kohli then said in his fiery press conference, it’s one word against another, with social media playing judge, jury and executioner.

It is obvious that the BCCI should have handled this situation better. But when did that ever really happen? Yet this is not about how an explosive situation got out of hand. Instead, it’s mostly about the aftermath that surrounds one man.

Let’s start with how Kohli must have felt during this turbulent period. Lonely and betrayed are two words that come to mind.

The latter, because of who he is. Kohlis’s contribution to Indian cricket, both as a player and as a captain, has been tremendous. He is the star before another name appears on the team sheet. He sells Indian cricket not only in this country but also abroad.

Remember how the Australian media and broadcasters went bonkers last year? That was despite his absence from most of the Indian tour, and only underscores his superstardom. If Sachin Tendulkar introduced that word to the Indian cricket dictionary, Kohli has lived up to its definition, period.

Then there are the statistics. 5449 runs in 95 matches an average of 72.65 as ODI captain, well ahead of AB de Villiers 63.94. 21 hundreds as an ODI skipper, second only to Ricky Pontings 22, and a win rate of 70.43, the best by an Indian captain and the third best in international cricket.

There is more, if you look beyond the numbers. Kohli ensured a smooth transition across formats when MS Dhoni resigned his captaincy. Yes, he didn’t win an ICC trophy, but Indian cricket standards didn’t fall off a cliff either.

Apart from the recent T20 World Cup, India was the team to beat be it in the 2019 ODI World Cup, the 2017 Champions Trophy or even the 2021 Test World Championship. There is no numerical rating you can associate with it.

And this is where that first word lonely comes into the story.

Through all his years of success, Kohli has been a unique character in many ways. What is striking is his non-existent relationship with the media. He may have learned this from Dhoni, but not quite. On the field, you feed Kohlis infectious energy. Off the field, Kohli is withdrawn and fiercely guards his privacy. Unlike Dhoni, who maintained a stoic demeanor on both counts, Kohli almost always gave us a taste of his personality and charisma, but forced everyone to keep their distance.

He may have taken note of this distance during that press conference. His words were fervent, in one direction only, and affable in all others. As such, his words sharply reflected his way of thinking. Kohli just wants to get on with the game, and that can only be a good thing. Whatever happens on the pitch, when the talking stops is what matters in the end.

Will he correct a few mistakes as an Indian Test skipper in the future? Perhaps, because there is always a lesson learned in every experience, even if you are a world class athlete. And Kohli is the world’s not only India’s leading Test cricketer. He breathes life into this format, and in large part it is his tenacious determination that keeps Test cricket relevant. Just turn the pages a few weeks before this controversy and the Indian team wore a different take from Kanpur to Mumbai against world champions New Zealand. In terms of energy alone, Kohli was that difference.

However, there is a greater battle than captaincy, and its value is measured in battle cards. They didn’t run out late, an understatement. His test form (current 12-month average 28.41) is a pale shadow of a recent glorious past (career average 50.65). Kohli has been without an international hundred since November 2019, more than two years now. It is now more and more noticeable on every outing, in all formats.

Runs are thus the cure for Kohlis discontent, and it seems that fate is not without a touch of irony again. After that controversy over Chappell, Ganguly went back to domestic cricket and made runs, and soon returned to international cricket, an in-form batsman who extended his international career. It’s not to say Kohli should return to domestic cricket, no. Instead, he should quietly leaf through Gangulys’ book and imitate the relative lack of attention that comes with playing in India’s vast inland wilderness.

An overseas tour played behind closed doors may just be the cure. In a socially distanced world, he has to isolate himself even further from the excessive noise. He must win this lonely battle, nowhere but on the battlefield, and he must be in South Africa, for the sake of Indian cricket.

The world will, as always, be watching Virat Kohli.