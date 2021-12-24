Andy Murray gets wild card entry to Australia Open





Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal. Kevin C. Cox/Getty slugger Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $17 million one-year contract to avoid arbitration before the December 1 lockout that halted Major League Baseball and froze transactions, sources familiar with the agreement told ESPN. The deal was not announced after the lockout as teams are not naming players during the work stoppage which has lasted more than three weeks and will extend into the new year. colleges Brett Gabbert helped Miami (Ohio) to victory on Thursday night. Matt Strasen/Associated Press Brett Gabbert completed 22 of 31 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, Kenny Tracy scored on an 8-yard run and Graham Nicholson kicked two field goals as Miami (Ohio) defeated North Texas 27-14 in the Frisco Football Classic in Texas. Gabbert, brother of former NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Kenny Davis late in the second quarter and an 11-yarder to Nate Mursch early in the third quarter for Miami (7-6), which won a bowling match for the first time since the 2010 season Spencer Jones scored a career-high 25 points, Brandon Angel scored 10 of his 17 points in the final nine minutes and Stanford (8-4) defeated Liberty, 79-76, in men’s college basketballs Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, spoiled Darius McGhees Performance of 41 points. Stanford advances to the championship game on Saturday in Honolulu. McGhee equaled Chase Fischer’s tournament record of BYU in the 2015-16 season. McGhee came in 28th in the nation with an average of 19.8 points per game, and he was 13-of-28 with seven 3-pointers against Stanford. No other player before Liberty (8-5) scored more than 6 points Russian Rose retired as Penn States women’s volleyball coach, ending a 43-year run with seven NCAA titles, 109 consecutive wins from 2007-10 and the Division I career win record. The 68-year-old Rose will remain in an advisory role within the athletics department. Katie Schumacher-Cawley will act as interim head coach. NBA The NBA board of directors has approved a plan that will allow teams to add sponsor patches to their shooting shirts and warm-up jackets. It is similar to the jersey patch program, which has been around since 2017. Teams are now allowed to add a 3-inch patch on the right sleeve or left chest of the shirts and jackets. The patch may represent a marketing partner or team initiative. The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that security guard CJ McCollums collapsed right lung has completely healed, CBS Sports reported. He will be re-evaluated next week and in the meantime, McCollum has been cleared for non-contact drills, increased conditioning and shooting New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose had surgery on his right ankle on Wednesday and could miss two months. Rose had missed the last two games with what the team said was ankle pain. The Knicks announced that he was having ankle surgery and would be evaluated in eight weeks. Rose, 33, had largely gotten off the couch since moving from Detroit last February in an exchange, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau, his Chicago coach when Rose was the NBA’s MVP in 2011. horse racing Anti-Doping Calls Fail A US Anti-Doping Agency deal on police drugs in horse races stalled after months of negotiations that the agencies’ CEO said did not give a reasonable chance to build a credible and effective program. USADA would become the regulatory agency for anti-doping and drug control for thoroughbred racing under the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act, which comes into effect in July. While we tried desperately to reach an agreement to implement the program, without compromising our values, we have always said that the passing of legislation and the completion of uniform, robust rules are huge victories for the horse and horse industry. , said USADA CEO Travis Tygart. Miscellaneous Football great Pel leaves hospital Football great Pele got some good news this week. VANDERLEI ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images Brazilian football great Peel was released from a hospital in Sao Paulo but will be treated for a colon tumor. Pele, 81, was hospitalized for chemotherapy sessions in early December. Pel helped Brazil win the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and is his country’s all-time top scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. the favorites are for the gold medal. After the NHL withdrew from the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday to save a league schedule ravaged by virus outbreaks at numerous teams, Europe-based players will dominate the Olympic men’s tournament. That puts the Russians, who compete in Beijing as ROC for the Russian Olympic Committee, in a strong position to keep the gold medal it won in 2018 under the name Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/12/23/sports/andy-murray-gets-wild-card-entry-into-australia-open/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

