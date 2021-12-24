JMU NOTEBOOK: Field Hockey, Football and Volleyball Earn ECAC Honors | Secondary school





As the holidays approached, JMU student athletes have received a myriad of awards, and when the Eastern College Athletic Conference announced its honors all week long, it was no different. A total of nine JMU athletes in three sports were named to football-leading All-ECAC teams after six players were honored this week. Field hockey Junior striker Eveline Zwager was the only JMU hockey player named to the All-ECAC team on Wednesday afternoon. The native of Hardenberg, Netherlands, led the Colonial Athletics Association in goals (16) and points (38). Brother-in-law had the eighth most goals per game (.84) and seventh most points per game (2.00) in the NCAA. Highly decorated this season, Brother-in-law was named CAA Player of the Year, a third-team All-American, and first-team member of the NFHCA Division I South Region. Football Senior quarterback Cole Johnson was named ECAC FCS Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday. The Virginia Beach native lit up the field for the Dukes this season, throwing 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Johnson also made purple and gold history, setting single-season records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Johnson also became the first JMU quarterback to eclipse 3,500 passing yards in a season. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top player in the FCS every year. The 6-foot-5 signal caller is just the second JMU quarterback to win the award, alongside Rodney Landers, who won it in 2008. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells, red shirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton, red shirt sophomore offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, red shirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter and senior kicker Ethan Ratke were also named All-ECAC. Wells and Thornton became the first receiving duo to log 1,000 receiving yards each in a season with JMU. Ratke adds the All-ECAC honor to his growing roster of post-season awards after setting the NCAA record for field goals scored (101) and career points scored by a kicker (542). Volley-ball JMU volleyball had two players named All-ECAC in sophomore outside hitter Miette Veldman and junior center blocker Sophia Davis. Veldman and Davis were both named First Team All-CAA and received AVCA All-Region honors this season. Veldman was named CAA Player of the Year after leading the Dukes in kills (303), kills per set (4.09), points (337.5), and points per set (4.56) this season. Davis, who was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week twice this season, is the program leader in the pass rate (.364). She led JMU in blocks (107) this season and added 253 kills.

