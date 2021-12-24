SAN FRANCISCO — As the Golden State Warriors head into a Christmas Day showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, they do so with a bit of frustration. It’s the second year in a row that they’ve hit the road during the biggest showcase day of the NBA regular season.

“In general, I like to play at Christmas,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr before Thursday night’s 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. “It’s exciting. I love to play at home at Christmas. That way you can still have a nice family day with the kids on Christmas morning and then go to the arena later. It’s hard to be out and about at Christmas, but it’s belongs to the NBA.

“It’s an honor to play at Christmas – it’s a showcase and everyone is watching – but I think in the NBA there should be a rule that you can’t go out two years in a row. Because we were in Milwaukee last year and this year in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem to be good.”

Kerr added with a chuckle: “But I’m sure we’ll be home by Christmas next year. Or we’ll all protest and not show.”



Warriors forward Draymond Green echoed Kerr’s suggestion that teams should not play Christmas games in consecutive years, saying it is difficult for players to be away from their families during the holidays. As one of the league’s major teams, the Warriors will play for the ninth season in a row over Christmas.

While players and coaches appreciate the honor, they do so in hopes that the league will change how many years in a row a team can be on the road.

“I think that’s legit,” Green said after the game. “I have a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old. I also want to spend some time at home with my kids. We don’t play against a defending champion. If we play against a defending champion, you understand, but do that we don’t And it’s a little frustrating having to go out for the second year in a row So now I’m missing my daughter’s first Christmas and I’m going to miss her second It’s kinda twisted But it’s the reality, that’s what we’re dealing with.

“You’ve got to do your job, but we’re human too. So like I said, I’ve missed her first and I’ll miss her second. I can’t explain that to her. So it sucks. We’re not robots, we are not machines. We are real people with real feelings, with real families.”

Warriors Warriors Stephen Curry said he would also be in favor of the league introducing a new rule that would allow teams to stay home over Christmas at least every two years.

“I like it because it means you’re one of the great teams,” Curry said of playing at Christmas. “There are 10 teams playing, so you know [the NBA] is very selective about who they put in those slots. … But it’s weird — especially on the road, I have three kids and how special a day and weekend it is, so you try to strike a balance between being with them and doing a job and playing a game and staying focused on Which.

“I think we’ve played nine consecutive years over Christmas. That means you’re doing something good, so you have to take the good with the bad.”

Despite the divorce, Green expects his team to raise the level of the game, given the spotlight and platform the Christmas stage provides.

“I think the intensity of a game on Christmas Day is always higher because it’s a big game,” Green said. “As you know everyone is watching at home. Everyone is at home, number one. Nothing is open on Christmas Day. Everyone is at home watching TV with their family, so you know it’s one of the biggest regular season games of the year. And that’s why the intensity will be ramped up even more. And you have to get up and take that challenge, and it will be a tough challenge to go against a good Phoenix team in their building to win. But it’s the job with which we face, and I expect we do.”