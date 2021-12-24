Sports
Steve Kerr of Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — As the Golden State Warriors head into a Christmas Day showdown with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, they do so with a bit of frustration. It’s the second year in a row that they’ve hit the road during the biggest showcase day of the NBA regular season.
“In general, I like to play at Christmas,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr before Thursday night’s 113-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. “It’s exciting. I love to play at home at Christmas. That way you can still have a nice family day with the kids on Christmas morning and then go to the arena later. It’s hard to be out and about at Christmas, but it’s belongs to the NBA.
“It’s an honor to play at Christmas – it’s a showcase and everyone is watching – but I think in the NBA there should be a rule that you can’t go out two years in a row. Because we were in Milwaukee last year and this year in Phoenix, and that doesn’t seem to be good.”
Kerr added with a chuckle: “But I’m sure we’ll be home by Christmas next year. Or we’ll all protest and not show.”
Warriors forward Draymond Green echoed Kerr’s suggestion that teams should not play Christmas games in consecutive years, saying it is difficult for players to be away from their families during the holidays. As one of the league’s major teams, the Warriors will play for the ninth season in a row over Christmas.
While players and coaches appreciate the honor, they do so in hopes that the league will change how many years in a row a team can be on the road.
“I think that’s legit,” Green said after the game. “I have a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old. I also want to spend some time at home with my kids. We don’t play against a defending champion. If we play against a defending champion, you understand, but do that we don’t And it’s a little frustrating having to go out for the second year in a row So now I’m missing my daughter’s first Christmas and I’m going to miss her second It’s kinda twisted But it’s the reality, that’s what we’re dealing with.
“You’ve got to do your job, but we’re human too. So like I said, I’ve missed her first and I’ll miss her second. I can’t explain that to her. So it sucks. We’re not robots, we are not machines. We are real people with real feelings, with real families.”
Warriors Warriors Stephen Curry said he would also be in favor of the league introducing a new rule that would allow teams to stay home over Christmas at least every two years.
“I like it because it means you’re one of the great teams,” Curry said of playing at Christmas. “There are 10 teams playing, so you know [the NBA] is very selective about who they put in those slots. … But it’s weird — especially on the road, I have three kids and how special a day and weekend it is, so you try to strike a balance between being with them and doing a job and playing a game and staying focused on Which.
“I think we’ve played nine consecutive years over Christmas. That means you’re doing something good, so you have to take the good with the bad.”
Despite the divorce, Green expects his team to raise the level of the game, given the spotlight and platform the Christmas stage provides.
“I think the intensity of a game on Christmas Day is always higher because it’s a big game,” Green said. “As you know everyone is watching at home. Everyone is at home, number one. Nothing is open on Christmas Day. Everyone is at home watching TV with their family, so you know it’s one of the biggest regular season games of the year. And that’s why the intensity will be ramped up even more. And you have to get up and take that challenge, and it will be a tough challenge to go against a good Phoenix team in their building to win. But it’s the job with which we face, and I expect we do.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32932571/golden-state-warriors-steve-kerr-no-team-play-road-games-christmas-back-back-years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]