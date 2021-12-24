Indian fan tweets to Warner for 27 days in a row to get a response; Here’s how the Australian opener ended his wait | Cricket

Australia opener David Warner is known for having a funny personality on his social media profiles. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted international cricket action last year, Warner became significantly more interactive on his Instagram and Twitter profiles. While the Aussie opener made funny dance videos on his Instagram, he continued to interact with fans on both social media.

On Thursday, Warner sent the cricket twitter into a frenzy again, as he ended a fan’s long wait for a reply. The user had been tweeting to the Australian opener for 26 days in a row without a response, and on his 27th tweet to Warner, the user finally got what he wanted.

Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies, the fan had written, followed by some sad emojis. Warner, who quoted the tweet, wrote: Sorry how are you.

Warner enjoyed a great last few months in international cricket after a forgettable Indian Premier League season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After a controversial fall off the side mid-season, Warner made a stellar comeback in the T20 World Cup, where he was Australia’s top scorer with 289 runs in seven games, leading the country to its first global title. in the shortest form of the game.

Warner’s 289 runs were also the tournament’s second highest.

The Australian opener was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad despite his stellar performances at the World Cup and is likely to go up for auction for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Warner continued his stellar streak in Tests, scoring two 50+ scores across the two Tests in Ashes so far. He has 202 runs from three innings and is currently the third highest runscorer in the series.