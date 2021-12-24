Tomic also said, “I don’t think I’ll ever eat anything else again, so I’m a proud vegan.”

Former number 17 in the world, Bernard Tomic, revealed he turned vegan almost three years ago, after being inspired by 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The tennis player made the comment during his appearance on the Functional Tennis Podcast, as revealed on Sportskeeda.

He said: “You know, I switched to Vegan two and a half years ago and I love it, it’s an amazing feeling.

“Many successful people are vegan. I was actually inspired by Novak, so it was something I tried and it worked for me. I don’t think I’ll ever eat anything else again, so I’m a proud vegan.”

I believe in karma

The current 259, who has been one of the most divisive tennis figures for the past decade, accepted that he wasn’t the healthiest athlete on tour given his love of fast food, but has now re-established his diet as a strict vegan and wants to keep his body healthy. one last attempt to break into the top 10.

The Aussie added that animal welfare was another factor that helped him switch to a vegan diet.

The 29-year-old said: “The taste of meat don’t get me wrong it’s incredible but like I’m not missing it because there are animals involved and I’m all for that.

I mean, I believe in Karma, you know you’re doing the right thing and there’s always something around,” Tomic added.

“It’s not just that, but also for my health. I mean, my health has generally gotten a lot better in recent years.”

Novak Djokovic

Vegetable Djokovic is an inspiring athlete and has been on top of his game for 2 years now. The tennis pro has single-handedly ruled the sport, establishing himself as the greatest player of all time. In 2021, he won 5 titles, including 3 majors, and came only one victory short of winning the historic calendar battle.

In an interview with Basically sports after winning this year’s Australian Open, Djokovic stated: I am very happy to be vegetable and have been playing at this level for four and a half years now. There has also been a lot of criticism. You know, people around me didn’t really think I could do that.

It’s a lifestyle. More than just a diet because you also have ethical reasons. Being aware of what is happening in the animal world and you know animal slaughter and farming and everything.

There is clearly also a huge impact on climate change that people may not talk about as much. It’s more than a performance for me, it’s a lifestyle. Something I’m really proud of and hopefully that community will grow.

Djokovic added: Hopefully I can inspire other athletes that it is possible to be vegetable and recover well, have strength, [and] to have muscles, a feat he certainly accomplished.

Despite publicly acknowledging the benefits of a plant-based diet multiple times, the 34-year-old does not call himself a vegan due to label misinterpretations and label abuse.

Share this story: Tennis player Bernard Tomic reveals that Novak Djokovic ‘inspired’ him to become vegan.



Post views:

51