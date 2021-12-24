Sports
Varun Dhawan invests in food brand Fast&Up
Fullife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, which sells sports nutritional supplements under the Fast&Up brand, has received funding from actor Varun Dhawan for an undisclosed amount, the company said in a statement on Friday.
The platform recently brought in Varun Dhawan as Good Vibes Officer and has also partnered with noted table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta and boxer Pooja Rani.
The investment comes immediately after Fast&Up closed its series C financing of $22 million (approximately 165 crore) of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA). It also claims to be the first company to receive funds from Morgan Stanley.
Founded in 2015 by Vijayaraghavan Venugopal and Varun Khanna, Fast&Up offers nutritional supplements and multivitamin drinks. The six-year-old start-up has reached more than 100 million people in a month. Last year, it launched 20 new products, which catapulted 100% growth in the previous fiscal year, Fast&Up said in the statement.
Fullife is the parent company of Aeronutrix Sports Products Private Limited, whose flagship brand Fast&Up was brought to India under their active lifestyle segment.
We are delighted to welcome Varun to our Fast&Up family with his interest in the fitness sector. We have him as our Good Vibes Officer and love the energy he brings to the brand. We are very pleased with the further strengthening of this partnership with its investment in Fast&Up.
His alignment will help accelerate the brand’s foray into Indian consumers seeking to engage in intelligent nutrition,” said Venugopal, chief executive officer and co-founder of Fast&Up.
In a similar space, health and wellness platform Mosaic Wellness Pvt Ltd raised $1.25 million from Spring Marketing Capital earlier this month.
Last month, Mother Sparsh Baby Care Pvt Ltd, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) Ayurvedic and natural personal care startup 20 crore ($2.6 million) from hotel-to-cigarette conglomerate ITC Ltd.
